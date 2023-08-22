Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a 3-0 shutout at Davenport West High on Aug. 22 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West faced off on Oct. 5, 2021 at Davenport West High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.