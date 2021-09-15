Front row more than a one-woman show for Lake Mills

It was easy for Lake Mills to direct most of its offense towards one hitter last fall. Especially when the numbers were clearly evident of a No. 1 option.

Kylie Greenfield had 302 kills her senior year, a hitting efficiency of .302 and the ability to take over a game. The next highest attacker had 166 kills. No one else finished with an efficiency near .200.

"She could be a girl you could rely on, because she was so strong, so vocal," Bulldogs head coach Jim Boehmer said. "Everybody's got to step up and improve your individual games."

There isn't one option for an opponent's block to key on this fall against Lake Mills. There's multiple.

And they all have answered the call.

Juniors Ellie Hanna, Ella Stene and Finley Rogstad have stepped up their respective games with more looks their way to combine with seniors Brooke Bergo and Kit Byars to form a formidable front line.

"We are all pretty solid all the way through," Bergo said. "I feel like we'll be even better by the end of the season, too. All of us took a (larger) role on and that has helped make our team better."

Find a weakness? Try your best.