Fresh faces on Newman Catholic volleyball team ready to go 'all out' this season

"I think the goal in the beginning is just to figure out our dynamics, the way we're going to work as a team, because we don't have the returners like we did in the past," Breckenridge said. "Hopefully by the end of the season you'll see us be the dominant defensive team and the dominant team in the fact that we're playing smart volleyball vs. not always power volleyball."

Elwood was one of the two players that saw action last season. Junior Emily Opvstedt is the other. Both are eager to lead the team on the court this fall.

Then, there are other seniors, like Kylee Sullivan, who finally will get their first chances at showing what they can do at the varsity level. Some juniors and sophomores have been playing in the varsity lineup as well to start the season.

The Knights had their first scrimmage last Friday. Sullivan admitted that they weren't sure how well they were going to do, but she was happy with the result.

"We just want to do our best," Sullivan said. "Stay positive. Even though we lost all of our seniors, keep up and know that if we stay positive we can do it."

Although she wants her team to be successful this season, Breckenridge doesn't necessarily view wins as successes.