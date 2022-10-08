Four area teams highlight Mason City Invite

Mason City hosted its home invitational on Saturday morning at Mason City High School and welcomed Cerro Gordo County rivals Clear Lake as well as Top of Iowa East foes Osage and Central Springs.

Humboldt and Waverly-Shell Rock completed the field.

The Class 3A No. 8 Green Devils swept Humboldt, Clear Lake and Central Springs plus needed three sets to dispatch of Waverly-Shell Rock. Its score from the match against Mason City was not published by press time.

Central Springs outlasted Humboldt in three sets then swept Mason City and Clear Lake. The Panthers pushed Waverly-Shell Rock to three sets, but couldn't maintain the momentum they had from winning the first set.

Clear Lake edged Humboldt in three sets, but were swept by Mason City. The hosts of the tournament picked up the win over the Lions, but that was it from the matches published online by press time.