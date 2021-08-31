Forest City volleyball sweeps Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

For three straight sets, the Forest City volleyball team managed to stay one step ahead of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) on Tuesday night in Garner.

The Cardinals tied things up near the midway point of both the first and second sets, but the Indians pulled away in each of them and earn a 3-0 Top of Iowa West victory.

The Indians won 25-19, 25-19 and 25-18, respectively.

"Just proud of them sticking together," Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. "We had a couple moments of miscommunication, but they got back together and figured it out."

The Indians (2-0) jumped out to an 11-6 lead during the first set, but the Cardinals managed to come back and tie things up, 16-16. Forest City then scored six straight points to separate itself from the home team and, eventually, earn the 25-19 win.

Set two played out similar to set one. The Indians took an early lead, but let the Cardinals (5-2) tie it up at 11 points apiece. Again, the visitors went on a run, which led to another 25-19 win.

"I don't like it when they let them tie it up," Jerome said. "However, if they can break away and get away from the point-by-point stuff, then that is what we're looking for."