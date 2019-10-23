The Forest City volleyball team has taken its play to a new level in the past few weeks. And following the Indians 3-0 sweep of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the Class 3A, Region 4 quarterfinals on Tuesday, a postseason run looks possible.
Once they got on a run, the Indians couldn’t be stopped in Tuesday’s match. In set one, G-H-V and Forest City traded points early on, battling to an 11-11 score midway through the frame. But the Indians took control, going on a nine-point run to go ahead 20-11, eventually taking the set by a 25-14 score.
In set two, Forest City stormed ahead early and captured another 25-14 set victory. In the third and final set, the two teams yet again battled early on. Part way into the set, Forest City held a slim 11-10 lead, before the Indians scored 14 straight points to capture the victory and advance to the next round.
“We had great momentum coming in tonight,” head coach Lacy Jerome said. “We were feeling really good about taking it in three.”
For the Indians, the win over the Cardinals was their 10th victory in their past 13 games. Since falling to Lake Mills on Oct. 8 in the conference title game, Forest City seems to have bounced back. They have won four straight matches, and are currently 20-12 overall.
You have free articles remaining.
“Defensively, we’ve gotten a lot better in the past week,” Jerome said. “Getting more and more touches, and not letting one ball be a mistake that turns into two more mistakes. We also like to have four or five hitters that we can use, and I think some girls are stepping up.”
Shae Dillavou led the team with 14 digs on the night. Senior setter Emma Hovenga had 29 of the Indians’ 30 assists on the night, while junior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 14 digs.
“Coming into the gym every day, playing games, and competing against each other really fuels our energy and makes us want to go harder,” Dillavou said. “That carries into games, and makes us play that much better.”
The Indians will play Dike-New Hartford on Oct. 29 in the regional semifinals at Hampton-Dumont High School. Dike-New Hartford brings a 28-14 overall record into the match, and is ranked No. 4 in class 3A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.