Forest City volleyball survives Clear Lake rally, advances to next round of regionals

In sports, momentum is a very real thing.

The amount of times the momentum swung back-and-forth in the Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal match between Forest City and visiting Clear Lake on Monday night was too many to count.

It was loud. It was intense. The Indians won the first two sets. Then, the Lions rallied to win the next two.

But in the end, it was Forest City who came out with a 3-2 win to advance the Indians to the next round.

"I'm glad it's over," Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. "I'm very proud of how we played at the end of set four and set five. I'm proud of how we played in one and two, but there were a couple of sets in there that we were just doing things that we shouldn't at this point in the season."

The Indians (18-12) opened up the match with a 25-17 win in the first set. Forest City controlled it the whole way through, going up by as many as nine points late in the set.

The two teams battled throughout the second set, tying at 5 points, 10 points and then 15 points. Tied at 17, the Indians went on a 4-0 run to separate themselves, and went on to win the second set, 25-20, to go up, 2-0, in the match.

"I think we started off a little bit nervous," Clear Lake head coach Heather Johnson said. "But I knew that we could battle back."

And battling back is exactly what her team did.

The Lions (11-22) took the lead early in the third set and never looked back in a 25-18 win in set three.

Clear Lake looked like it was going to run away with the fourth set as well after taking a 23-16 lead, but the Indians went on a 7-1 run to make the score 24-23. After Johnson called a timeout, the Lions came back and scored the final point, 25-23, to tie the match back up, 2-2.

"After a couple balls hit the ground, we just had to discuss who wanted it more, whether we wanted it or they wanted it," Forest City sophomore Jalyn Hovenga said. "We really wanted it. We wanted to move on."

Clear Lake took an early 6-4 lead in the final set, but the Indians went on a 6-0 run to make the score 10-6. The scoring run separated Forest City just enough in a 15-12 win which would give the Indians the victory.

Seniors Shae Dillavou and Regan Helgeson and Hovenga each had 14 kills for the Indians. Sophomore Jaden Jerome had 51 assists. For the Lions, sophomore Xada Johnson finished with 12 kills and senior Autumn Van Horn finished with 10.

Despite the loss, the match marked the first time the Clear Lake volleyball team has won a set against Forest City since 2017. The Lions also lost to Forest City in regional play a season ago.

"Last year, we lost in three," Johnson said. "We're different and we're changing."

Forest City host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals on Wednesday in Forest City.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

