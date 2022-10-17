Forest City volleyball staves off Clear Lake, gets to seventh straight regional semi

Lacy Jerome was not interested in a fifth set on Monday night.

She did not want a repeat of the last two meetings between Forest City and Clear Lake and this third one marked 364 days since the two rivals opened last year's postseason with a quarterfinal contest.

"I wanted to be done, quickly and not mess around with them," Jerome said.

So she, quickly, called a timeout with the Indians leading 24-21 in the fourth set. She wanted to get the ball to one of her star players on the outside, Jaden Jerome.

Bump, set, spike, match-ender.

Forest City won the final three sets and closed down two of them to earn a 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 triumph over the Lions at Clear Lake High School in a Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal.

"I am really glad we finished in four, obviously five is more thrilling, but I don't mind it in four," Coach Jerome said.

It sends the Indians (21-11) into the semifinals on Wednesday and they will face eighth-ranked Union at 7 p.m. The Knights steamrolled Eagle Grove in three sets to set up the semifinal date.

The bottom half of the bracket is Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Center Point-Urbana.

"It is tiring for everyone, so might as well finish it early," Forest City junior Jalyn Hovenga said. "It is great not to go into five (sets). We pulled together and found the floor."

The second set is what turned the tide.

Down 24-21 and on the brink of falling behind 2-0 in the match, the Indians found a way to stave off a trifecta of set points Clear Lake had at its disposal.

It started with a Julia Anderson kill, then a Bethany Warren block to trim the margin to one. A double hit call followed by a net violation on the Lions gave Forest City a set point of its own.

Xada Johnson, one of the best hitters in the area, sent her attack attempt wide and the Indians squared the match at 1-1.

"If we're able to contribute and find spots on the floor, it can help our team," Warren said.

The sophomore middle perhaps played her best game of the season as she tallied 12 kills and five blocks. Julia Anderson contributed seven kills as the two hitters made a living establishing the middle.

For much of the quick sets, those two executed at a high level.

"It takes a lot of pressure off other people," Coach Jerome said. "Our game plan is always to distribute the ball, maybe not exactly evenly, but we want everybody getting a lot of chances to swing."

Clear Lake (17-15) rallied down 17-13 in the third and eventually nabbed a 21-20 lead. Its two hitters of Johnson on the outside and back row plus Hannah Blaha in the middle were causing fits.

Add in Ava Richtsmeier and Ayla Johnson has complimentary pieces and the Lions were having some balance.

"We just wanted to touch any ball (Xada) sent over," Hovenga said. "She's a great back row attacker, but also not having her in the front row was great for us."

Blocking was a premium advantage for the Lions in the regular season meeting they won in five sets on Sept. 29. This time, it was more even.

Warren had two blocks in the final five points of the third set, Jaden Jerome slammed down two kills and Rylie Miller unleashed an ace serve to give Forest City the third set victory and a 2-1 lead.

"We all worked as a team to get it done," Warren said. "We struggled getting the blocks in the first set. Pressing helped."

It went up by seven and two points away from closing it out. Clear Lake responded with a last ditch effort to the tune of a 5-1 run to make it a three-point deficit.

Jaden Jerome's final kill of her 13 sent the Indians into euphoria, a feeling they have come to find out all too well.

"The fact that the setters kept mixing it up, that gave all the hitters a lot of confidence," Coach Jerome said.

Miller finished with three aces on a perfect 21-for-21 from the line. Hovenga recorded 21 digs, 21 assists and 14 kills while libero Emma Anderson chipped in 20 digs.

"Having depth on our bench is really nice," Hovenga said.

Xada Johnson was a menace in the opening set that Clear Lake was able to prevail by four points. It got to five, 10, 15 and 20 points first and closed it down with three straight.

Xada and Ayla Johnson are two core pieces back for the Lions next fall, but they say goodbye to eight seniors, including their libero, both setters and three middle hitters.

Meanwhile, Forest City now gets to face Union – a program that hovered in the top-5 of the 3A rankings for much of the season – in the semifinals on Wednesday.

"It is just another game, right?" Coach Jerome said. "We have nothing to lose."