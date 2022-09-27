Forest City volleyball returning to formula that wielded success

ALGONA – Tinkering with lineups and figuring out the right rotations has been an ongoing battle for Forest City's volleyball team.

It has put out several different lineup combinations on the court. It started out 4-0, then went to the Osage tournament and suffered five straight losses and, subsequently, fell out of the Class 3A rankings.

"We walked away from Osage with a lot of positives in our play," Indians head coach Lacy Jerome said. "We did enough good, small things. We love going to see what we can do and see really good opponents."

As they approached their own home tournament two weeks ago, Jerome decided to go back to what worked in 2021 and see if it would translate in 2022.

Boy, has it ever.

Forest City has gone 9-2 since going back to the 6-2 with Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga has its two setters while also keeping them has powerful outside hitters to play off each other.

It has created stability in the setter role, a spot where those two plus Jenna Walker and Rylie Miller are also options. It leads to better players in the serve recieve.

"First set we did one rotation with setters, second set we did one rotation with setters and there was a lot of evenness throughout the day," Coach Jerome said. "Just for comfortability sake, Jaden and Jalyn have experience."

The Indians didn't walk away from Osage dejected. Even though it was early September, Coach Jerome didn't want to press a panic button to derail their season.

That didn't happen.

And now, Forest City is a week away from avenging last year's Top of Iowa West championship match versus Lake Mills as the two Winnebago County rivals meet in Forest City for the right to be atop the conference.

It triumphed over Bishop Garrigan 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday at Bishop Garrigan High School to move to 52-5 all-time against TIC-West foes since the conference's beginnings in 2015.

"Have three goals, met them all and probably played our best," Coach Jerome said. "Which is a good time to do that. Very proud of them for controlling the game, making them make some choices."

Lake Mills was idle on Tuesday and will face North Iowa at home on Thursday. If it were to win on senior night, both the Bulldogs and Indians will be a perfect 7-0 in the conference and the winner next week is the outright title champ.

It was a clean sweep by Lake Mills last year.

"Just coming out with the mentality we had tonight," Coach Jerome said. "Pass well and have many options."

Forest City (15-7) went to its best players in Hovenga and Jerome to close out the opening set. Hovenga was on an 8-0 service run that put it up 12-5 that forced a Golden Bears timeout.

When Bishop Garrigan rallied to be down 19-16, Karly Lambert slammed down a kill and Hovenga fired home back-to-back kills on the outside to re-up the advantage to 22-16 and coast to the win.

"Jalyn was serving well and we were hitting well," Coach Jerome said.

Multiple hustle plays to keep rallies alive allowed the Indians to score 11 of the final 12 points in the second set. Bethany Warren, Colette Loges and Jerome each kept the ball in play.

On the Loges' backwards bump while running towards the Forest City bench, Warren won the battle at the net for the point that was the momentum swing it needed.

Jerome finished with four kills during the 11-1 run.

"That has been something that's been getting better this season compared to teams' past," Coach Jerome said. "It is kind of the norm now."

The third set was the most back and forth, but Bishop Garrigan could never generate a lead other than 1-0. It tied the set at four, 11, 18 and 19.

Warren completed a quick set then Hovenga had an ace that put Forest City up 21-19. Senior middle hitter Julia Anderson put the finishing touches on the sweep with a block.

The Indians had 13 blocks as a team. Jerome notched a double-double with 15 assists and 13 kills while Hovenga recorded 15 dimes and eight kills. Emma Anderson paced the back row with 13 digs.

They missed just one serve all night.

"We play better with both (Jalyn and Jaden) serving and hitting," Coach Jerome said.