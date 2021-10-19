Forest City volleyball hopes to clean up 'little things' before next round of regionals

Monday night's matchup between Forest City and Clear Lake volleyball teams was maybe a microcosm of the season for the Indians.

After jumping ahead, 2-0, early in the match, the Indians allowed the Lions to get back into it by winning the next two sets, which tied the Class 3A, Region 2 match back up.

Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said her team just wasn't doing the little things right in those sets.

"There were a couple of sets in there that we were just doing things that we shouldn't be doing at this point in the season," Jerome said. "But I was happy to see them make some changes and fixes and get back into a good rhythm."

The Indians (18-12) went on to win the final set, which advanced the squad to the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

However, Jerome said she saw a few of the same mistakes her team has has committed all season rise back up in the most important match of the season up to that point.

"The little things," Jerome said. "Especially in those long rallies, we were kind of lazy on a few plays. On a longer rally you can't be lazy, and you have to work harder. I just think doing the little things right, especially when you're getting tired."

The Indians had another strong season, finishing 7-1 in the conference behind Top of Iowa West conference champion Lake Mills.

Outside of conference play, the Indians have split their matches, winning 11 games and losing 11.

The difference between the wins and the losses? You guessed it.

"Just little stuff that we should be able to pick up and we don't pick up, we just really need to do better," sophomore Jalyn Hovenga said. "When we're not all working together, all this stuff falls apart."

The Indians will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Wednesday night – a team that Forest City beat, 3-0, in conference play early on in the season.

And the win in the fifth and final set against Clear Lake on Monday night gave Forest City plenty of confidence that it can close out teams in the future.

Which is something the team admittedly hasn't been great at this season.

"Just working hard on finishing," Jerome said. "That's kind of not our motto, but we work on it a lot and we need to get better at it. That's what we'll work on."

The Indians finished one win short of qualifying for the state tournament last season, falling in the regional final to eventual state champion Osage. Many of the girls that were on that team are still on this one.

Now, one game stands in between Forest City and the regional final.

With no shortage of history between the two conference teams, Wednesday's matchup should be a good one.

"They're going to put up a good fight, too," Hovenga said about GHV. "They want it just as bad as we do. We just need to work together and finish faster."

The Indians will play the Cardinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Forest City.

