Five storylines to watch for this volleyball season

There's a new final destination for the best teams in the state this season. After being in Cedar Rapids for more than two decades, the state volleyball tournament will be held at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The North Iowa area has had at least one team represent the region for several years. Could more than one team join the party this season?

Here are five storylines to track on the court this season. First date of competition is scheduled for Monday.

Top of Iowa West battle

This side of the league usually comes down to the final match of the season between Winnebago County rivals Forest City and Lake Mills. The Bulldogs swept the Indians last fall at home.

This year's meeting is in Forest City and it could be another year of the champ coming in the rivalry matchup.

Forest City replaces three starters, including top attacker Shae Dillavou and libero Keevan Jones. All-conference players Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga anchor the returners. Coach Lacy Jerome ran a 6-2 for a bit last year, then shifted to a 5-1 towards the end. She'll have a handful of options, paced by Sophia Holland, Karly Lambert and Bethany Warren, to play the pin position.

Lake Mills returns two of the best hitters in the TIC-West in middle Ellie Hanna and outside Ella Stene. Libero Taylor Vanek is back, but its big key will be replacing all-conference setter Leah Moen. Coach Jim Boehmer has five girls in the mix to run the offense. The Bulldogs haven't qualified for the state tournament in a decade.

Central Springs aiming to stay consistent

Since the 2015 season, one of the constants has been the Panthers registering winning record after winning record. They have won at least 18 matches in six of the last seven years.

First team all-conference setter Azaria McDonough anchors the 2022 rendition of Central Springs that also needs to replace three of its top four hitters from last fall. Kaci Crum, a 6-foot-2 sophomore middle, has the most experience back with 150 kills.

Libero Carly Ryan will lead the back row after recording 305 digs. McDonough and Ryan combined for 65 aces last fall.

The Panthers haven't won a postseason match in three years. They started last fall 3-6, then won 14 of their next 16 matches. They didn't hold onto that momentum with a 2-4 record to close the regular season.

Saints still searching for elusive regional final win

It has been since 1988 St. Ansgar has qualified for the state tournament. The last two years has been its best shot with back-to-back appearances in the regional final, but were swept.

Do the Saints have enough to get to that point for a third straight year?

They should be formidable at the net with junior Cora Heeter plus seniors Addison Tabbert and Madison Hillman. That trifecta combined for 292 kills, but neither had a hitting efficiency above 15 percent. After being the second setter in a 6-2 last fall, junior Aspen Falk is expected to be the primary setter in a 5-1.

The back row will lose a lot following the departures of libero Kennedy Schwiesow and defensive specialists Haley Peterson and Abby Hemann. Kinsey Anderson, a junior, is the favorite to be the libero for Coach Tyler Johnson's team.

Comets not needing to replace a lot

The only two seniors on Charles City's roster last fall, Kaylee Anderson and Rachel Chambers, were the keys in the offense. It now will be put in the hands of a handful of attackers.

Sophomore Mya Rimrod has the most kills back with 124 while junior Keely Collins is the most efficient hitter returning with a .231 efficiency. Ava Ellis and Claire Girkin each registered over 50 kills.

The Comets are coming off a Class 4A regional semifinal appearance. They bring back both setters in Anya Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy while Collins and Girkin combined for 70 blocks at the net.

Coach Sue Hoefer returns to the sideline on a full-time basis for the second straight year.

Clear Lake relying on upperclassmen

Coach Heather Johnson's squad brings back nine players that saw the court last fall as that group were on the end of a five-set heartbreaker against rival Forest City in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

The backbone of the Lions attack will be around outside hitter Xada Johnson and middle Hannah Blaha. Xada Johnson, a first team all-conference player, returns 220 kills to the front row while Blaha had 120.

After running a 6-2 last year, Clear Lake may do the same again with two new setters in seniors Macey Holck and Carsyn Holland. Holland is the taller of the two, so she may slide over to the outside when she isn't setting.

Makella Jacobs anchors a back row with 209 digs. She is in line to be the Lions starting libero. She, plus Xada Johnson and Blaha, each recorded double digit aces last year.