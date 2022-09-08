Finding gaps, scrappy defense allows Newman volleyball to upend Rockford

It took about five-to-seven minutes.

There was a loud scream in the visiting locker room at Rockford High School. Collectively, Newman Catholic's volleyball team let it all out.

"We know (Rockford) have been playing really good volleyball," Knights assistant coach Tara Kruckenberg said. "For us to come out how we played tonight, it is great. They knew it would be a good matchup."

After a three-game skid, Newman has responded with back-to-back four-set triumphs in the Top of Iowa East. Its latest is perhaps its biggest win of the season on the road and topping Rockford 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday night.

In the span of two days, the Knights (3-5, 2-3 TIC-East) find themselves in the thick of a four-team battle for a top-three finish in the conference at the halfway point.

"That was a good win, it was really deserved," senior Emily Opstvedt said.

Much of the success Newman had was in its defense. One rally in the second set was back and forth for at least 90 seconds before it smacked down the finisher to lead 15-9.

It ended up triumphing in that set and squaring the match at one.

"That is one of the things we talked about, since we had a regrouping meeting last week," said Kruckenberg, who was filling in as the coach calling timeouts and other duties with Kristen Breckenridge missing the contest. "We kept talking about quick feet, everything we do has to be in high gear."

Kruckenberg's patience and trust in her players was exemplified in the third when the Warriors (7-2, 3-1) used a service run by freshman Danika deBuhr that included three aces to lead 9-3.

She didn't call a timeout. Rather, the Knights regrouped and eventually took a lead, stretching to as many as four points before holding on for a 2-1 lead in the match.

"Sometimes, you just got to let them fight," Kruckenberg said.

The Knights scored the first five points in the fourth. An Opstvedt free ball kill put them up six and seemed like a small dagger.

"That really started our momentum and that's what our team thrives on," Opstvedt said. "Until, it peaks."

Rockford didn't go away quietly. It whittled the margin to 23-19 and remained on serve. A lift call on the Warriors gave Newman match point and on a Tressa Sehi service, Rockford couldn't get it over in three hits and the Knights held on.

They have won two straight games for the first time all season.

"Our serve recieve was a lot better and we dug a lot of balls, which we usually don't do," Opstvedt said. "It really came together tonight."

The Warriors struggled with serve recieve and passing. More times than not, they were passing out of system. Three freshmen occupy the back row during most rotations.

Some gaps were left open for Newman to take advantage of. On several occasions, it did.

"They don't play like freshman, but at times, they make freshman mistakes," Rockford head coach Makaela Hoffman said.

Rockford was down for a good portion of the first set before it got into a rhythm and went on a run that included scoring 11 of the final 13 points to take the opener.

Hannah Hillman paced the Warriors with 11 kills while deBuhr and senior Camden Kuhlemeier each recorded 10. McKinnley Hoffman distributed 34 assists. Libero Jaylah Schriever led the back row with 15 digs.

The Warriors and Knights both head to the Central Springs weekend tournament on Saturday. Only the former and Lake Mills enter with a winning record.

"We have to play on the offensive and not sit back on our heels," Coach Hoffman said.