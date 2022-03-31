'Family' environment leads Francis to give Upper Iowa a verbal commitment

Throughout her prep career at Osage High School, Jaden Francis has been entrusted to be the vocal commodity.

She has been the Green Devils' starting libero since she first stepped onto the court for her first ever varsity match. She'll likely hit 1,000 career digs by mid-September, barring health.

"Ever since I started high school, it has continued to grow my confidence," Francis said.

Backed by that three-year stretch of high school experience coupled with the exposure to the club scene, Francis made her college destination final with a pledge to Upper Iowa University.

The Peacocks, a Division II program that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, are coming off a 20-10 season with 13 of those wins coming in the conference.

They went one-and-done in the NSIC tourney.

"After my visit, I knew right away it was the place for me," Francis said. "The amount of people was perfect for me, coming from a smaller community. I liked the feeling of everything."

Not counting the 2020 season, Upper Iowa has had four seasons with an above .500 record and back-to-back 20 win campaigns. That is an integral part of Francis' interest.

The bonus of a family environment made the opportunity too good to pass up.

"They had a family type vibe," Francis said. "I really liked that. It just felt like the right fit for me and I knew it was going to be the best one out of all my options."

Her timeline between the visit to the campus in Fayette and her announcement on social media was four days. She knew pretty quickly that Upper Iowa was the place she wanted to call home for the next four years.

Francis still has one more season for Osage before she thinks about the next level.

"At the college level, I'm hoping to continue growing as a player, fill in spots," Francis said.

Green Devils head coach Bryan Tabbert has seen the growth Francis has made each year as their primary defensive specialist and remains impressed.

"We play a pretty competitive schedule and Jaden has seen some of the best offensive players in the state," Tabbert said. "She's played at the highest level."

Early on, with all-state players in Dani Johnson, Paige Kisley and Ellie Bobinet, Francis had to gain their trust. More so with Bobinet, the setter for Osage during its run to the state title in 2020.

Those three didn't treat Francis like a freshman. They treated her like an equal.

"They were very welcoming and just wanted me to be the best I could and help me along the way," Francis said.

At 5-foot-5, Francis is not the tallest player on the court, but don't let that fool you. Osage did not allow a Top of Iowa East opponent to reach 20 points in any set last year with Francis at Libero.

Her communication, leadership and scrappiness manning the Green Devils' back row has been paramount to their string of success.

"We've had some great players come through and every year, we need girls to step up even more and Jaden does it every single year," Tabbert said.

It continues a run of players in the Osage program playing collegiate volleyball at the Division I and II level.

Johnson and Meredith Street will be teammates at Northern Iowa this upcoming fall of 2022. Kaebre Sullivan will be bound for Georgia State to play beach volleyball.

"It is a program thing, but it is also a community thing," Tabbert said. "They want to keep playing volleyball."

Francis plans on majoring in biology and aims to be in dental school once her playing days are over.

For now, she's focusing on her club season and trying to get the Green Devils to another state tournament in eight months. Two different experiences that have shaped her into the player she is today.

"Club has helped our Osage program," Francis said. "It has opened me up to better competition, seeing girls all over the United States."

