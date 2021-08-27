Experienced West Fork views top half finish in conference attainable

Glance around the Top of Iowa East and there's a shift in perception.
Osage, ranked ninth in the preseason Class 2A rankings, is still heavily favored despite losing three all-state players. Everyone else in the top half? It is a mystery.
St. Ansgar is retooling with few starters back. North Butler lost its setter and top two attackers. The same can be said for Central Springs.
So how does West Fork, a team that won four total games and just one conference win in 2020 to finish eighth, view itself against the rest of the league?
"I think we have a fighting chance," Warhawks head coach Hannah Vaughan said. "We are coming back stronger than ever. Compared to last year, those wins to loss ratio should be a lot higher."
Which makes Thursday's season opening loss to Hampton-Dumont-CAL, one which they had a 2-0 lead, all the more disappointing.
Or as Vaughan and senior libero Maddie Hubka called it "frustrating."
"I know we could have beat them and we should have beat them," Hubka added. "There is nothing to hang our heads about, it is done and over with now."
One game does not a season make. There are plenty of additional opportunities for West Fork to rebound, starting this weekend at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's tournament.
It will be in Pool 1 with the host Cardinals, Newman Catholic and North Union.
"We need to work on hustling," Hubka said. "That can be done every single time."
There are plenty of rotational pieces back in the fold this season. Seven, to be exact.
Seniors Kalli Trewin and Madisyn Bonner are two front row hitters back after finishing first and second, respectively, on the team in kills last season. Juniors Keelee Sheriff and Emma Martinek continued to see elevated court time.
Trewin finished with a match-high 12 kills, while Bonner and Sheriff chipped in nine total.
"It helps tremendously," Vaughan said.
What is different is that the two setters for the Warhawks have graduated. Sophomore Kaylie Lundt has taken over and dished out 19 assists in the loss.
Not too shabby for a first career varsity start at the position.
"I think Kaylie Lundt played phenomenal last night," Hubka said. "She had never practiced or played full rotation."
There was one area in the match in which West Fork continuously struggled, and the Warhawks were whistled for it.
During Trewin's service, it was out of formation not once, not twice, but four times. The final time, the side official was already signaling the out of formation and after Trewin served, the whistle was blown.
Vaughan admitted that the rotations were changed quickly prior to first serve. That led to some confusion and those calls.
"It is not a concern at all," the second year leader of the Warhawks said. "I think they were used to the original rotations they had. It shouldn't be an issue moving forward."
The numbers have gone up in 2021. They gained 18 freshman to add to an already hefty core of players returning on the varsity level.
It has led to increased expectations.
"We will be a lot better," Hubka said. "With our experience and the bond we have with each other, that we have a really good chance at doing great things."
