Experienced West Fork views top half finish in conference attainable

It will be in Pool 1 with the host Cardinals, Newman Catholic and North Union.

"We need to work on hustling," Hubka said. "That can be done every single time."

There are plenty of rotational pieces back in the fold this season. Seven, to be exact.

Seniors Kalli Trewin and Madisyn Bonner are two front row hitters back after finishing first and second, respectively, on the team in kills last season. Juniors Keelee Sheriff and Emma Martinek continued to see elevated court time.

Trewin finished with a match-high 12 kills, while Bonner and Sheriff chipped in nine total.

"It helps tremendously," Vaughan said.

What is different is that the two setters for the Warhawks have graduated. Sophomore Kaylie Lundt has taken over and dished out 19 assists in the loss.

Not too shabby for a first career varsity start at the position.

"I think Kaylie Lundt played phenomenal last night," Hubka said. "She had never practiced or played full rotation."

There was one area in the match in which West Fork continuously struggled, and the Warhawks were whistled for it.