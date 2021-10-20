Eight Mohawk seniors bought in, yield two 10-win seasons

Breanna Lowe was the last player to walk out of Mason City's locker room at North Iowa Area Community College on Tuesday night.

Every player had a showing of tears trickling down their face. Lowe was no exception.

"Volleyball has been such a big part of my life for so many years," she said. "Being the last out of the locker room, it is like holding on just a little bit longer."

As the door closed behind her, it signaled the end of a prep career for eight seniors in the Mohawks program that had their season come to a screeching halt, falling in a five-set thriller to Charles City in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal.

"Every team in Class 4A except one is going to experience what we just went through with the heartbreak and the emotions," Mason City head coach Curt Klaashen said. "We truly are a family. When families are hurting, it is tough."

The senior class accomplished at least two seasons of double digit wins, something that was last done in 2012. That senior collection – led by Amanda Bennett, Megan Maroo, Heather Hines and Alexis Harbaugh – had three seasons of 10-plus wins.

There was no shortage of motivation for the current crop of seniors to change the direction of the Mohawks program.

"For all of us seniors, we all made the decision that we wanted to make the difference," Lowe said. "It helps a lot that all the underclassmen took everything that was thrown at them and ran with it."

Lowe, Jada Williams, Aubree Hansen, Emma Rickers, Paige Ott, Maris Clutter, Marisa Barragan and Arissa Crom were freshmen when Klaashen took over as head coach. Of the eight that stayed around, seven of them took the court on Tuesday.

Klaashen sold them on a vision. The players bought in.

"They stuck with it and they've seen a lot of ups and downs," Klaashen said. "Not all all of them played all the time, but you watch our bench, the people were in it every point, no matter what."

When Mason City was down 21-16 in the fourth set and Charles City on the verge of victory, the Mohawks put together a rally to tie the set three different times then claim it to force a deciding fifth set.

That momentum just wasn't enough to continue their season.

"It could've been we just got tired," Lowe said. "We fought really hard."

The cupboard is far from bare with talent.

When Lowe was on the mend with an ankle injury, junior Ella Turk stepped into the setter role and ran Mason City's 5-1 offense. Juniors Ellie Kotta, Chloe Callanan and Sara Christiansen all finished with at least 30 kills.

Kylie Trappe will return as the Mohawks libero as well as the lone server in their rotation that had at least 100 service attempts.

Klaashen does not see a drop off happening.

"There's brighter days ahead," he said. "Our junior class has a lot of kids, we had some sophomores who played a lot. There's some positive things to come."

Williams' future will be in basketball at UW-Milwaukee. The other seven seniors athletic plans post-high school is unknown.

Lowe is unsure of her plans to play volleyball at the next level. If Tuesday was her final time being a setter and playing the sport competitively, she's leaving with only positive memories.

"This sport has been everything to me," she said. "It has taught me so much about myself. It is a good part of my day to come into the gym. No matter what, that is there for me."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

