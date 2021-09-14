'Efficient' Bulldogs sweep Cardinals, remain unbeaten in TOI-West

Jim Boehmer is a man of many words. Yet the one that Lake Mills' head coach kept repeating after another victory on Tuesday was efficient.
"We were very efficient throughout the front row," Boehmer said. "Very efficient night."
The Bulldogs were smart on the front row, hustled in the back and was powerful from the service line with 12 aces on 93 percent as they cruised past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 on the road.
"I thought we played very well," Boehmer said. "I just thought tonight we had good passion, good energy. From the serving line on through, I thought we played aggressive."
Lake Mills (13-2, 5-0 TOI-West) have won 16 straight sets since its second loss of the season to Class 3A No. 11 Sioux Center in three sets.
It has yet to drop a set to a conference foe.
"That's a very athletic Garner team, a very aggressive serving Garner team," Boehmer said. "We're still working, we changed our defense last week. I like what we saw tonight."
It was a case of getting out quick for the Bulldogs. They jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set and 11-2 in the second. GHV (11-5, 2-4) didn't have an answer on serve receive.
Total match time was 51 minutes.
"They are a great serving team, they're a very consistent team," Cardinals head coach Meriel Leavy said. "It was hard for us to get anything going."
The beginning of the third set was the most competitive GHV was. It was formidable at the net and held its first lead of the game at 5-3.
Then two kills from Ellie Hanna and Kit Byars plus back-to-back aces from Hanna allowed Lake Mills to lead 7-5 and it wouldn't trail for the rest of the night.
There were four players that had at least six kills for the Bulldogs, led by Hanna's 10. Byars chipped in seven while Brooke Bergo and Ella Stene registered seven and six, respectively.
Setter Leah Moen dished out 25 assists and a team-high six digs; Hanna finished with five blocks and a four aces.
"We are all pretty solid," Bergo said. "I feel like we'll be even better by the end of the season."
GHV was led by four kills from Chloe Frank, a recent William Jewell basketball commit. Gretta Gouge chipped in three while Liz Richardson and Rylee Frayne each had two.
Kenedee Frayne led the team with 13 assists and eight digs. Frank had two solo blocks.
