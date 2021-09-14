'Efficient' Bulldogs sweep Cardinals, remain unbeaten in TOI-West

"They are a great serving team, they're a very consistent team," Cardinals head coach Meriel Leavy said. "It was hard for us to get anything going."

The beginning of the third set was the most competitive GHV was. It was formidable at the net and held its first lead of the game at 5-3.

Then two kills from Ellie Hanna and Kit Byars plus back-to-back aces from Hanna allowed Lake Mills to lead 7-5 and it wouldn't trail for the rest of the night.

There were four players that had at least six kills for the Bulldogs, led by Hanna's 10. Byars chipped in seven while Brooke Bergo and Ella Stene registered seven and six, respectively.

Setter Leah Moen dished out 25 assists and a team-high six digs; Hanna finished with five blocks and a four aces.

"We are all pretty solid," Bergo said. "I feel like we'll be even better by the end of the season."

GHV was led by four kills from Chloe Frank, a recent William Jewell basketball commit. Gretta Gouge chipped in three while Liz Richardson and Rylee Frayne each had two.

Kenedee Frayne led the team with 13 assists and eight digs. Frank had two solo blocks.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.