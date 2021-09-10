Eagles trying to get over 'mental block' to earn more wins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Up five in the opening set, two straight attacking errors, four hits then back-to-back aces by North Iowa's Emma Duve promptly tied it up.

Two ball-handling errors in the first seven points quickly put the Eagles behind in set No. 2. Two more ball-handling errors and four hits on their side doomed them in the final set in which they never led.

"I would say volleyball is a very mental game," DeHart said. "This is a team, one mistake is going to turn into three before they turn it around. It really tends to affect this group of girls."

While the mentality wasn't as strong as they would have liked it to be, Aitchison quickly pointed out neither was the energy.

West Hancock held several leads in the first set, its largest at 13-8. The Eagles never led by more than one point the rest of the way.

"We kind of dropped down in the second set, weren't as supportive of each other," Aitchison said. "We just don't have enough energy to get us through the entire match."

West Hancock's program hasn't had a lot of winning. It hasn't reached double digit win totals since a 13-17 record in 2011. The last decade has combined for 37 wins and 202 losses.