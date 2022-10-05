Defense a calling card in 2022 for Lake Mills volleyball

Jim Boehmer mentioned in a preseason preview he felt the 2022 group had a chance to be special defensively.

As he embarks on the final few weeks of his 3a first season at the helm of Lake Mills' volleyball team, he believes it has lived up to the expectations.

"It is a top-five defensive team," Boehmer said.

The Bulldogs were expected to be scrappy in the back row behind the return of all-conference libero Taylor Vanek and a key rotation piece in Finley Rogstad.

It has been the emergence of Natalie Brandenburg, second on the team with 109 digs, that has dealt the blow of losing Leah Moen and Brooke Bergo as players with triple digit digs.

Karli Helgeson, in her first year as Lake Mills' starting setter, is at 95 digs. Four others sit at over 25 digs.

"Sometimes, you have to extend plays on defense and find a way to steal a point," Boehmer said.

An elite defensive mindset has been a core reason for the Bulldogs to sit at 23-4 overall heading into the final 11 days of the regular season as they celebrated their sixth Top of Iowa West Conference title on Tuesday.

They swept their county rivals Forest City, but needed late rallies in the second and third sets to pull off the victory.

Pictures were posted afterwards of the team, joined then by the student section and parents. Since the inception of the TIC in 2015, Lake Mills has won the conference title six times.

"It is huge, no question," Boehmer said.

Vanek made, arguably, one of the better digs of the night.

With the Bulldogs down 23-21 in the second and on a rally, the Indians thought they were about to get set point and attempt to square the match at one set apiece.

Vanek had other plans.

Near the white line, she laid out and got full extension on one of her 15 digs that got over the net and eventually a side out allowed Lake Mills to claim the point and eventually claim the set 25-23.

"Just adrenaline, in the moment, go for every ball," Vanek said.

As her second year being Lake Mills' libero, her volleyball IQ has risen and so too has her leadership in the back row. After registering 252 digs a season ago, the junior is at 152 with several matches to go.

"I understand the game better," Vanek said. "Coming in as a sophomore, it can be a little bit intimidating. Playing with my teammates in practice (has helped me)."

Boehmer thinks she can be a high-level libero at the next level.

"All year long, she has been very creative at times with keeping that ball off the floor," he said. "Taylor is one of the best defensive players I've ever had and yet, she's still hasn't even began to tap that out. She has all the skills; she can do some uncanny things with the ball."

Multiple times on Tuesday, Lake Mills found a way to keep the ball from hitting the ground. Rogstad dove for a dig and it eventually ended up being a Dottie Byars kills soon after in the third set.

In the opener, the Indians had a couple free ball kill attempts from middle hitter Bethany Warren, but none of them dropped.

"Once we started getting good competition and knowing we can play really good volleyball, our confidence went up a lot," Bulldogs middle hitter Ellie Hanna said. "We can read the ball better and set better blocks."

Boehmer schedules difficult weekend tournaments to test his team against higher competition. All four of Lake Mills' setbacks have been to Class 3A and 4A programs.

Coupled with bringing back a pair of first team all-conference hitters in Hanna and Ella Stene, its back row has been tested in matches and practices.

"We really want to push towards our goals," Vanek said. "They're always pounding balls for us to dig, that makes us so much better."

Forest City was able to hit around the Bulldogs blocking more times than not, but digging balls and passing was crisp for them. Which in turn allowed for Hanna to have 14 kills and three others to record at least six.

A recipe good enough for another conference title.

"Since we have a lot returners, we are more experienced," Hanna said. "We know what we need to get done."