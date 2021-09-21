Consistent servers prominent for Forest City

The competition for the serving spots are fierce. Just three players who have attempted at least 10 serves are seniors.

"We had an older class that was always playing and those younger girls who were always competing for that serving spot," Dillavou said. "Now, it is their turn to play, serving is a part of their game and it is something they have developed over the last two seasons. It is something they've mastered."

Over the weekend at the Indians' home tournament, they changed the serving rotation, and through a handful of matches, albeit a small sample size, it is going quite literally perfect.

Senior Regan Helgeson is currently an unblemished 34-of-34 from the line. She started serving during the tournament after previously having libero Keevan Jones serving for her.

That switch is paying off.

"She had a great serving weekend and she did really awesome tonight," Jerome said. "She's done a great job."

Hovenga feels there is one specific drill that separates Forest City from other teams not only in the Top of Iowa Conference, but some Class 3A teams as well.