Consistent servers prominent for Forest City

Good volleyball teams can serve over 90 percent as a unit for a few seasons in a row. Great teams don't have to worry about who is serving and can pile up a high serving efficiency year after year.
Forest City can be classified as the latter.
It has been 12 years since an Indians squad has served below the 90 percent threshold and the 2021 bunch has no plans to break that streak, either. as they are currently at 91.6 percent.
"The expectation at Forest City volleyball has always been to win," Forest City hitter Shae Dillavou said. "That (stat) doesn't surprise me."
As players come in and out of the program, Lacy Jerome has made sure the serving remains consistent. She always feels as though she has a healthy mixture of aggressive and tactical servers.
This year is no different.
Jerome feels her daughter, Jaden, plus Karly Lambert, are deemed aggressive. Those two combine for 32 aces while Emma Anderson and Jalyn Hovenga each have 18 aces.
"I just think that is the way it has to be," Jerome said. "I would love (for) them (to be) above 92 percent, if possible. They understand that is a free point.
"Individually, we always have a couple of girls who stand out above everyone else."
The competition for the serving spots are fierce. Just three players who have attempted at least 10 serves are seniors.
"We had an older class that was always playing and those younger girls who were always competing for that serving spot," Dillavou said. "Now, it is their turn to play, serving is a part of their game and it is something they have developed over the last two seasons. It is something they've mastered."
Over the weekend at the Indians' home tournament, they changed the serving rotation, and through a handful of matches, albeit a small sample size, it is going quite literally perfect.
Senior Regan Helgeson is currently an unblemished 34-of-34 from the line. She started serving during the tournament after previously having libero Keevan Jones serving for her.
That switch is paying off.
"She had a great serving weekend and she did really awesome tonight," Jerome said. "She's done a great job."
Hovenga feels there is one specific drill that separates Forest City from other teams not only in the Top of Iowa Conference, but some Class 3A teams as well.
"We do serving groups, so there is a certain amount of time and you want to try get as many serves over the net," she said. "We really focus on that. That is one of our big prides that we take. Even if they are not the most pretty thing, you just want get them in."
In Forest City's 3-0 sweep over North Union on Monday, the Indians were 69-of-71 from the line. Multiple players had extended times firing serves during long runs they put together in the first and third sets.
No matter who is on the line in tight situations, each member of the rotation feel as though they will come through.
"It is comforting knowing that you don't have to worry about 'Oh crap, Shae's at the line, we got to get this kill,'" Dillavou said. "It is nice to know your servers can rely on your hitters to get a kill if the other team is struggling with their serve."
It has brought the Indians closer as a team during high leverage battles, like the second set against the Warriors. Many more on on the horizon.
They'll be going to a weekend tournament in Boone on Saturday then the match that has decided the Top of Iowa West crown against Lake Mills is on Oct. 5.
Then it is postseason time shortly after that. Forest City is hopeful the service game can push them through to an extended postseason run.
"I think once we start really coming together even more, and just knowing we need to rely on our servers," Hovenga said. "We have strong servers. I think we'll get there."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.