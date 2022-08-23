Comets gain two wins in season-opening triangular

Mentally, Charles City's volleyball team is a tad stronger.

Two times, it was tested between the ears. Two times, it passed.

The Comets fended off a late rally by Waterloo Christian in the second set for a sweep and stayed within the match between some stoppages late against St. Ansgar to claim two victories in a season-opening triangular at Charles City Middle School.

It was a 25-18, 25-21 triumph by Charles City over the Regents in the opening match of the evening. It won a 25-15, 20-25, 15-11 thriller over the Saints to close the night.

"We knew both teams were really scrappy," Comets head coach Sue Hoefer said. "They're a close team, on and off the court, they can pull themselves together."

Last year was almost a mirror image of this season.

Charles City (2-0) won the same triangular over the same two programs. It swept Waterloo Christian and needed three sets to stave off St. Ansgar. The next two weeks, the Comets went 5-6.

Then, they had two separate losing streaks of five-plus matches.

"There's going to be some big tests," Hoefer said. "We got things to work on, but this was a good way to start."

With most of the core from a regional semifinal team returning, Charles City believes it has a better understanding of the 6-2 and a quicker tempo to the offense.

Anya Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy – back together as the two setters – worked the ball quick to the middle and outside. They combined for 14 assists versus Waterloo Christian and 24 dimes in the St. Ansgar match.

"We try to run a lot more of a faster ball," Ruzicka said. "Try new things to get around the block."

Leading the Regents 13-12 in the opening set, the Comets went on a little 3-0 spurt to open the lead up to four and they never let their opposition creep to within one point the rest of the set.

Charles City jumped out to leads of 13-7 and 20-13 only for Waterloo Christian to minimize the margin each time. The latter went on a 5-0 run to get to 22-20 in the second set.

A service error and attacking error by the Regents finished off the sweep.

"We have four girls that are playing all the way around, they're not used to passing much," Waterloo Christian head coach Theresa Renaud said. "It'll get better."

The Comets used a 7-0 run in the first set against St. Ansgar to take command and cruise to a 1-0 lead in the match. The Saints responded with six of the last eight points scored to take the second set.

Tyler Johnson changed the service rotation in the set. His girls, after nine aces in a straight-set victory over the Regents, had eight service errors in the first set.

"Our jump serves weren't going in, they were going in the net," the Saints head coach said. "We go to some kids who could spot-serve a little better. I think it helped and allowed us to put some pressure on their defense."

Keely Collins notched a pair of kills midway through third set as part of a 4-0 run to put Charles City ahead. The 13th service error from St. Ansgar then a violation allowed the Comets to soak in victory.

Emma Miller, Collins, Jadyn Van Horn and Ava Ellis all recorded five kills in the win.

"We're all stepping up, we all know our roles," Van Horn said.

The Saints (1-1) used two different large runs, 8-2 early and 9-1 late, to coast to a first set win against the Regents. They took a second set cushion with a 5-0 spurt to lead by four.

Waterloo Christian (0-2) tied the set at 19, but it couldn't garner a victory. St. Ansgar ended the match by recording five of the final seven points.

"It showed our team's going to have some metal," Johnson said. "We're really happy to see early on.

Aspen Falk, in her first year as the true setter for the Saints, had 13 assists in both matches. Cora Heeter finished with 10 kills on the night while Hannah Clevenger and Madison Hillman each had seven.

Heeter had five aces against the Regents.

"We've been erratic all summer," Johnson said. "One of the huge things we're working on is the reps. The serving, I think will come around eventually."

Waterloo Christian's Reagan Wheeler notched seven kills in the match versus Charles City while Lauren Bergstrom dished out 13 assists. Serving and serve recieve were the big problem for the Regents.

A surprise for Renaud afterwards.

"We played in a summer league, through our practices and we've had scrimmages, our service has been on," she said. "I was just shocked. We'll work on it."

Charles City turns around and heads to Denver, Iowa for a quad on Thursday then hosts its weekend tournament on Saturday. It will play 10 matches in the span of a four days.

The Comets will find out a lot about themselves shortly.

"It is a little bit stressful, but throughout the week, we eat good (and) drink lots of water so I feel like we are energized for the next (match)," Ruzicka said.