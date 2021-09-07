Clear Lake earns hard-fought conference win over Iowa Falls-Alden

The Clear Lake volleyball team controlled Iowa Falls-Alden in each of its first two sets on Tuesday night in Clear Lake. But the Cadets got one back in the third.

However, the Lions didn't flinch.

Clear Lake earned the win in the fourth and final set to earn a 3-1 North Central Conference win over the Cadets.

"I still think that we're questioning whether or not we want to win at times," Clear Lake head coach Heather Johnson said. "We're making some errors when it gets tight and that's something we need to work on. But we're still finding ways to win, which is important."

The Lions struggled early in the first set and fell behind, 10-5. However, the squad managed to tie things up at 12 apiece before going on a 13-4 run to close out the set and earn the 25-17 win.

Clear Lake jumped out to a 17-10 lead in set two. Down 24-17, the Cadets went on a 7-0 run at the end of the set to tie things up at 24 points. The Lions managed to score the final two points to come away with a 26-24 set victory.

After a furious comeback attempt in the previous set, the Cadets had all the momentum in the third set. Iowa Falls-Alden dominated from start to finish in a 25-17 win.