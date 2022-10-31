 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Class 3A State Quarterfinal: Davenport Assumption vs. Osage

  • Updated
  • 0

Who: No. 2 Davenport Assumption (30-7) vs. No. 7 Osage (29-6)

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville, Court 2

Twitter: @zach_martin95

Live Stream: https://www.watchighsau.com/

At stake: Winner advances to the Class 3A semifinal against No. 3 Mount Vernon or No. 6 Unity Christian on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Assumption three players to watch: Ava Schubert, sr., 6-0 RS, 3.3 kills per set, .308 hitting efficiency, 61 aces; Ava Harris-Shepard, sr., 5-10 MH, 83 total blocks (11 solo), 181 kills, .405 hitting efficiency; Maggie Johnson, jr., 5-10 OH, 2.2 kills per set, 101 digs, 88.7 serving percentage.

People are also reading…

Osage three players to watch: Claudia Aschenbrenner, sr., 5-9 OH, 3.9 kills per set, 2.4 digs per set, 90.5 serving percentage; Jaden Francis, sr., 5-6 L, 3.7 digs per set, nine kills, 25 aces; Sydney Muller, sr., 5-6 S, 8.4 assists per set, 31 aces, 20 assisted blocks.

Net points: The Knights and Green Devils have made early November trips to cities in Eastern Iowa a consistent thing. Assumption is making its fifth straight state tourney appearance and Osage is here for the seventh consecutive season. It is a rematch of the 2020 3A semifinal, won by the Green Devils. Both sides have two players each that played in that contest. The Knights navigated through a stout Mississippi Athletic Conference as the runner-up, but have yet to lose to a 3A program. Ava Schubert is Assumption's top option offensively and middles Ava Harris-Shepard plus freshman Ellah Derrer have been forces. Osage has gone through Claudia Aschenbrenner in her first year as an outside hitter. Still, it has a handful of other weapons at the net. The Green Devils are looking for their sixth straight trip to the semifinals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News