Class 3A State Quarterfinal: Davenport Assumption vs. Osage

Net points: The Knights and Green Devils have made early November trips to cities in Eastern Iowa a consistent thing. Assumption is making its fifth straight state tourney appearance and Osage is here for the seventh consecutive season. It is a rematch of the 2020 3A semifinal, won by the Green Devils. Both sides have two players each that played in that contest. The Knights navigated through a stout Mississippi Athletic Conference as the runner-up, but have yet to lose to a 3A program. Ava Schubert is Assumption's top option offensively and middles Ava Harris-Shepard plus freshman Ellah Derrer have been forces. Osage has gone through Claudia Aschenbrenner in her first year as an outside hitter. Still, it has a handful of other weapons at the net. The Green Devils are looking for their sixth straight trip to the semifinals.