Class 3A State Quarterfinal: Davenport Assumption vs. Osage

Who: No. 2 Davenport Assumption (30-7) vs. No. 7 Osage (29-6)
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville, Court 2
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Live Stream: https://www.watchighsau.com/
At stake: Winner advances to the Class 3A semifinal against No. 3 Mount Vernon or No. 6 Unity Christian on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Assumption three players to watch: Ava Schubert, sr., 6-0 RS, 3.3 kills per set, .308 hitting efficiency, 61 aces; Ava Harris-Shepard, sr., 5-10 MH, 83 total blocks (11 solo), 181 kills, .405 hitting efficiency; Maggie Johnson, jr., 5-10 OH, 2.2 kills per set, 101 digs, 88.7 serving percentage.
People are also reading…
Osage three players to watch: Claudia Aschenbrenner, sr., 5-9 OH, 3.9 kills per set, 2.4 digs per set, 90.5 serving percentage; Jaden Francis, sr., 5-6 L, 3.7 digs per set, nine kills, 25 aces; Sydney Muller, sr., 5-6 S, 8.4 assists per set, 31 aces, 20 assisted blocks.
Net points: The Knights and Green Devils have made early November trips to cities in Eastern Iowa a consistent thing. Assumption is making its fifth straight state tourney appearance and Osage is here for the seventh consecutive season. It is a rematch of the 2020 3A semifinal, won by the Green Devils. Both sides have two players each that played in that contest. The Knights navigated through a stout Mississippi Athletic Conference as the runner-up, but have yet to lose to a 3A program. Ava Schubert is Assumption's top option offensively and middles Ava Harris-Shepard plus freshman Ellah Derrer have been forces. Osage has gone through Claudia Aschenbrenner in her first year as an outside hitter. Still, it has a handful of other weapons at the net. The Green Devils are looking for their sixth straight trip to the semifinals.