Prep volleyball teams may look forward to the second season, but that season can be unforgiving.
One stretch of misfortune or mistakes could spell the end of the season.
When Charles City and Mason City met in the opening round of Class 4A regional play, the match featured two teams who at times had played far better than their records may have indicated.
A hard-fought match came down to a tie-breaking set in which the Comets found momentum on their side for a late six-point run that sparked Charles City to a 3-2 win.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25 and 15-7.
“We came in prepared,” Comets coach Maddie Fank said. “We had a lot of hitters step up.”
Rachel Chambers, a sophomore outside hitter, was one of those who stepped up throughout the match for the Comets.
Chambers was far from a one-player show as the Comets dominated at the net while taking the first two sets.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Sadie Gebel and Dani Stock put in some solid minutes in the middle while Alex Litterer added some points from the outside for the Comets.
With a 2-0 lead and a solid advantage in the third set, Charles City was poised to close out the evening before Mason City found its stride.
The Mohawks scored nine of the final 12 points to take a close win in set three before dominating the fourth set
The Mohawk rally was sparked not only by some solid play at the net by senior hitter Grace Tobin and junior hitters Emma Hollander and Tiegan Barkema, but some scrappy back row play from libero Emily Wittnebel.
“We could have gone away and been done,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We chose not to. This is a great group of girls.”
Mason City was able to hang around in the tiebreaker as the Mohawks trailed by just two at 8-6 before Chambers began to again find the range and the Comets were able to rattle off six consecutive points to effectively end the match.
Charles City (18-25) advances to face Center Point-Urbana (22-17) on Tuesday.
Mason City closes its season with a 10-22 mark.
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 1
Charles City's Jennifer Martin, center, and Sadie Gebel leap to make a block at the net as Mason City's Emma Hollander hit the ball Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 2
Charles City senior Jennifer Martin bumps the ball against Mason City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 3
Mason City junior Tiegan Barkema defends the net as Charles City junior Sadie Gebel hits the ball Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 4
Mason City senior Cassie Sievers watches as the ball is blocked by Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 5
Mason City celebrates after scoring a point against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 6
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 7
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 8
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 9
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 10
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 11
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 12
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 13
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 14
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 15
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 16
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 17
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 18
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 19
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Charles City vs. Mason City 20
Mason City against Charles City Wednesday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.