Prep volleyball teams may look forward to the second season, but that season can be unforgiving.

One stretch of misfortune or mistakes could spell the end of the season.

When Charles City and Mason City met in the opening round of Class 4A regional play, the match featured two teams who at times had played far better than their records may have indicated.

A hard-fought match came down to a tie-breaking set in which the Comets found momentum on their side for a late six-point run that sparked Charles City to a 3-2 win.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25 and 15-7.

“We came in prepared,” Comets coach Maddie Fank said. “We had a lot of hitters step up.”

Rachel Chambers, a sophomore outside hitter, was one of those who stepped up throughout the match for the Comets.

Chambers was far from a one-player show as the Comets dominated at the net while taking the first two sets.

Sadie Gebel and Dani Stock put in some solid minutes in the middle while Alex Litterer added some points from the outside for the Comets.

With a 2-0 lead and a solid advantage in the third set, Charles City was poised to close out the evening before Mason City found its stride.

The Mohawks scored nine of the final 12 points to take a close win in set three before dominating the fourth set

The Mohawk rally was sparked not only by some solid play at the net by senior hitter Grace Tobin and junior hitters Emma Hollander and Tiegan Barkema, but some scrappy back row play from libero Emily Wittnebel.

“We could have gone away and been done,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We chose not to. This is a great group of girls.”

Mason City was able to hang around in the tiebreaker as the Mohawks trailed by just two at 8-6 before Chambers began to again find the range and the Comets were able to rattle off six consecutive points to effectively end the match.

Charles City (18-25) advances to face Center Point-Urbana (22-17) on Tuesday.

Mason City closes its season with a 10-22 mark.

