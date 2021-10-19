Charles City uses 8-0 fifth set run to triumph over Mason City in regional quarterfinal

No dramatics were needed. And Charles City didn't want to waste any time finishing off a regional quarterfinal win.

The Comets blitzed past Mason City in the fifth set to cap off a 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 15-2 thriller at North Iowa Area Community College to open the Class 4A postseason.

It marks the first time in three matches this season Charles City (13-22) was able to edge the Mohawks. It will travel to Northeast Iowa Conference foe, 12th-ranked Decorah, in a regional semifinal on Thursday.

"We had a little heart-to-heart that this could be our last time playing, so just put it all out there," Comets outside hitter Kaylee Anderson said. "Our spirit has changed. We discovered our love for the game."

Rachel Chambers had been one of the early servers in the rotation. Yet even she was surprised she served for as long as she did.

After Mason City (10-21) scored the opening point of the fifth set, Charles City answered and that cued Chambers service of eight straight points to balloon the lead to 9-1.

"Mentally, we had the edge," Comets head coach Sue Hoefer said. "The pendulum was swinging towards us. The way we've been playing, we could walk in here and move on to the next round."

The Mohawks never got in a rhythm offensively in the final set. When the final point was hit on the court, there was a euphoric celebration on one side and silence on the other.

Charles City moved on; Mason City was eliminated.

"I knew that I had to take a leadership into my hands, that was one way I can do that," Chambers said.

Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen simply stated that for the final four sets, the Comets were the better team.

"Every team in Class 4A except one is going to experience what we just did, the heartbreak and the emotions," he said. "Give Charles City credit, they deserved to win the match."

Still, Mason City put on its rally caps and forced this match to go the full length.

Behind 21-16, the Mohawks slowly chipped away and tied the fourth set at 22 with an Aubree Hansen kill, 23 and 24 on Anderson attacking errors then a Chloe Callanan kill and a Keely Collins hitting error ended the set.

From that point, Breanna Lowe felt like the momentum was on Mason City's side.

"We had to find it within our heart that we wanted to come back and win," the Mohawks setter said. "We fought really hard. We just got tired at the end."

Charles City became the aggressor in the second and third set. Its front row notched six kills in the second set, the final one by Anderson. Much of the same transpired in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

In both sets, the Comets never trailed.

"We stopped giving away points," Hoefer said.

Anderson led with 11 kills while Chambers chipped in nine. Morgan Maloy and Anya Ruzicka combined for 27 assists. Chambers, Ruzicka and Alyvia Vance each finished with two aces.

"We were more aware of who was aggressive at that time," Anderson said. "Our setters were finding the matchups for our hitters. We drove it home."

Mason City was paced by eight kills apiece from Callanan, Hansen and Jada Williams. Lowe had over 25 assists. It was the final time eight of its seniors took the court.

"They've seen a lot of ups and downs," Klaahsen said. "When our kids get away from it, our kids will realize it was a heckuva season."

Meanwhile, Charles City gets another change to make the classic saying "Third time's the charm" stick. It dropped a four-set match to the Vikings in the regular season and were swept by them in the NEIC tournament.

"We had a really good run with them," Chambers said. "We have the potential to beat them. This game gave us a lot of confidence."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.