Charles City goes the distance twice, claims two wins in triangular

It has been two years since Rachel Chambers stepped onto the volleyball court.
A torn anterior cruciate ligament that she suffered her sophomore season put her on the sideline her entire junior campaign.
When Charles City needed a spark of offense on the outside Tuesday night, Chambers did just that.
Her three kills in the third set against St. Ansgar lit a flame underneath the Comets as they triumphed 26-28, 25-14, 15-13 to go 2-0 at a triangular at St. Ansgar High School.
Charles City needed three sets to upend Waterloo Christian 26-24, 23-25 and 15-11.
"It was nice to come back and get a feeling," Chambers said. "All my teammates needed some leadership coming from there. That's my number one job."
It was a back and forth opening set against St. Ansgar. Neither side had a lead larger than four. Yet it was the Saints that had match point leading 24-21.
Three attacking errors and a Morgan Maloy dump promptly gave the Comets a one point lead.
Then the Saints marched on with four of the final five points. Tied at 26, Cora Heeter put down one of her team-high seven kills then an attempted block sailed out of bounds.
The second set was far from close.
Charles City scored 10 unanswered points, primarily off hitting errors from St. Ansgar, to cruise and force a decisive third set.
"We were a little timid with things," Saints head coach Tyler Johnson said. "We got out ball controlled. We're not going to be successful if we run our offense from the 10-foot line."
Down 14-9 and facing multiple match points, St. Ansgar rallied in the final set with a strong service from Madison Hillman that ended with an ace to make it 14-13.
Claire Girkin ended the night with a kill past a diving Hillman. Jadyn VanHorn paced the Comets offense with five kills. Keely Collins and Miya Rimrod each chipped in four.
Anya Ruzicka distributed 12 assists while Maloy had seven. Ava Ellis finished with six digs.
"We put a lot of work into the first two weeks," Comets head coach Sue Hoeft said. "There's a lot of competitiveness with this group. They got a lot of grit."
Against the Regents, Collins ended an opening set that featured a plethora of lead changes and ties with a kill in the middle. The Comets fought back from 24-21 to score the final five points.
Tied at 23 in the second set, Waterloo Christian got back-to-back kills from Reagan Wheeler and Trinity Renaud to claim the second set. Charles City scored four straight in the third to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 12-9 lead.
Rimrod ended that match with a team-high seven kills while Maloy dished out 12 assists.
"We have such a strong front row," Rimrod said.
St. Ansgar dropped a 25-18, 25-21 decision to the Regents in the first match of the triangular. Hillman and Heeter combined for 11 kills while Emma Hicken and Aspen Falk distributed 10 and five assists, respectively.
Spurts of 6-0 and 9-1 pushed Waterloo Christian to a first set win. The Saints grabbed a 20-15 lead in the second after going on a 9-3 run, but the Regents closed on a 10-1 run to complete the sweep.
"We know the first two weeks of our season is tough competition," Johnson said. "We're hoping it will make us stronger for the stretch run of the season."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.