Charles City goes the distance twice, claims two wins in triangular

It has been two years since Rachel Chambers stepped onto the volleyball court.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament that she suffered her sophomore season put her on the sideline her entire junior campaign.

When Charles City needed a spark of offense on the outside Tuesday night, Chambers did just that.

Her three kills in the third set against St. Ansgar lit a flame underneath the Comets as they triumphed 26-28, 25-14, 15-13 to go 2-0 at a triangular at St. Ansgar High School.

Charles City needed three sets to upend Waterloo Christian 26-24, 23-25 and 15-11.

"It was nice to come back and get a feeling," Chambers said. "All my teammates needed some leadership coming from there. That's my number one job."

It was a back and forth opening set against St. Ansgar. Neither side had a lead larger than four. Yet it was the Saints that had match point leading 24-21.

Three attacking errors and a Morgan Maloy dump promptly gave the Comets a one point lead.

Then the Saints marched on with four of the final five points. Tied at 26, Cora Heeter put down one of her team-high seven kills then an attempted block sailed out of bounds.