MASON CITY — Charles City volleyball came into the season with high expectations after returning most of its roster from a solid team last season and starting the year ranked by the IGHSAU in Class 4A.

On Thursday night, it showed that by winning both of its matches against Mason City (25-15, 25-11) and Clear Lake (25-19, 25-14) in a triangular at Mason City High School.

The Comets used a well-balanced offense, much like it has in most of the matches in the 9-3 start, to pull away from both the Riverhawks and the Lions in the two matches.

Between the two matches, Mya Rimrod and Emma Miller each had 12 kills while Keely Collins had 11. Sofia Parrott had 48 assists.

The depth of the offense was a strength for coach Sue Hoefer's squad coming into 2023 and it has been the biggest bright spot so far.

"There are bumps in the road at times," Hoefer said. "But for the most part, we get a lot of girls through the six rotations that we can go to which is really fun and gives our setters a lot of options. It's hard for other teams to defend."

Defense has been a work in progress. The Comets played without a libero on Thursday night, instead subbing in multiple defensive specialists to look for one to step up.

Other improvements have been made in areas like serve receive and making the middles more of a factor on both offense and defense.

But on-court communication will continue to be the main area of focus as Charles City looks for a state tournament berth this season.

"We are challenging our girls to be more vocal," Hoefer said "The back row talking to the hitters, telling them who is where, communicating. That is probably the one thing we are weak at."

Clear Lake has endured a lot of challenges this season in working in a multitude of underclassmen after losing eight seniors from last season.

After the loss to Charles City and a 28-26, 25-19 over the Riverhawks, the Lions moved to 7-2.

With a few injuries and trying to find the best rotation, coach Heather Johnson said the team has handled everything really well this season.

"What I love about sports is that we are a team, so other people can come in and step in," Johnson said. "It's been a lot of fun. We still have a lot of things to work on and I think everyday we are working to get a little bit better."

The biggest story for the Lions has been the improvement of Xada Johnson. After finishing with more than 350 kills last season, the senior hitter has taken it up a notch.

Entering Thursday night's matches, Johnson was tied for the state lead with 6.2 kills per set on an incredible .406 clip. Between the two matches on Thursday, she had 16 kills.

What has stood out to Heather is how Xada has helped the young team along in the first three weeks of the year.

"She has been doing a really good job of leading," Heather said. "She has a lot of volleyball experience and I think she wants to share that with these younger athletes and they have been really receptive as well."

Defense has been difficult at times for the Lions so far this season.

Avery Hedtvedt, a freshman, has been a solid libero with close to three digs per set. Junior middle Madi Ott also has 18 blocks through nine matches.

That is the facet that Heather wants to see continued improvements from.

"We are learning more about volleyball angles and hitters and tendencies," she said. "We are still learning some of those things and it just comes with experience. Every night we are trying to get a little bit better."

Mason City is still working on some kinks too after graduating 11 seniors from last season.

The Riverhawks, 3-9 on the year, have had a difficult schedule so far. Thursday's two matches were the first at home of the young season too.

Megan Tobin has been a steady force in the front row — she had 12 kills between the two matches Thursday — and Gwen Fiser and Allison Brandt have been solid defensively.

"I think we have made some progress in some areas," coach Curt Klaahsen said. "I think we need more consistency from a hitting standpoint and serving standpoint.

"We get into these lulls and allow teams to go on runs, and we need to be able to stop them and that starts with passing, getting good sets and being aggressive and swinging away."

The setting position is one that Klaahsen highlighted as a key for the team with two new players this year and a position that requires a lot of experience.

Otherwise, he is looking for them to not allow the big runs that have doomed the Riverhawks at times this season, including Thursday.

"I think it's important to stay positive and keep working and challenging each other in practice," Klaahsen said. "Us coaches have talked about taking advantage of practice and our slogan is 'iron sharpens iron'. In practice we need to make sure we are competing hard and everyone is pushing themselves and their teammates to get better."

PHOTOS: Mason City, Clear Lake and Charles City volleyball from Thursday 9-7-23