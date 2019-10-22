{{featured_button_text}}
Central Springs volleyball photo

Ann Horstman with the kill attempt for the West Hancock Eagles during their first-round regional match against Central Springs.

Though the Central Springs volleyball team pulled off a five-set postseason win on Tuesday, it seemed as if the losing team walked away from the match with bigger smiles. 

The Panthers beat the West Hancock Eagles in five sets, a surprisingly competitive game considering the two team’s win-loss totals. The Panthers went into the match with a 20-12 record, and a five-match winning streak. West Hancock, on the other hand, came into the match at 4-25, having lost each of its past five contests. 

In the first set, the Panthers looked like the superior team, beating the Eagles by a 25-14 score. In set two, it was even more lopsided, as Central Springs won 25-7. 

In set three, the Panthers took an 11-10 lead, and then watched the Eagles go on a nine-point run to take a 19-11 advantage. The small, but noisy West Hancock crowd let out a happy roar when the Eagles won the set, 25-18. They became nearly delirious when the Eagles won set four, 25-20, which forced a fifth and final set. 

After watching their two-set lead vanish before their eyes, the Panthers rebounded to win the fifth set by a score of 15-10, and win the match, three sets to two. 

“We definitely need to go back in the gym, and we need to go back to the fundamentals,” Panthers head coach Maggie Pruin said. “We need to start hitting the ball harder. We lost complete focus, and we just kind of went on cruise control, and we can’t win going that route. We really had to pull deep.”

 With the win, the Panthers advance to the second round of the Class 2A, Region 2 regional tournament, where they will play No. 5-ranked Osage. 

“We’ve seen Osage twice, so we know exactly what they have,” Pruin said. “We mentally prepare for that. They’re ranked, and they’re ranked for a reason. We’re going into their house, and we need to play better, play harder, and we need to be scrappy.”

