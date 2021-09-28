Central Springs volleyball handles Newman Catholic

The Central Springs volleyball team is on a bit of a hot streak.

After starting the season off with a 3-6 record, the Panthers have rattled off 10 wins in the last 11 matches. Their latest was a 3-0 sweep of Newman Catholic on Tuesday night in Mason City.

The win moved the Panthers to 4-3 in Top of Iowa East conference play.

"We've been running a lot of different offensive plays, so tonight was a night that we wanted to try to showcase that," Central Springs head coach Maggie Pruin said.

The Panthers (12-7, 4-3) handled the Knights well on both offense and defense during set wins of 25-9, 25-15 and 25-13, respectively.

The two teams battled early in the first set and sat at a tie of seven points apiece. The Panthers went on an 11-1 run to put the set out of reach and earn the 25-9 win in set one.

The Knights (5-17, 2-6) had their closest match with the Panthers in set two, but Central Springs still controlled the set with relative ease in a 25-15 win. Set three was more of the same, with the visitors taking a 25-13 third set victory to give the Panthers a 3-0 sweep in the match.

"I think we just tried to come out with a lot of energy," senior Alivea Harms said. "Look at the positives and the things we can control on our side of the court. Throughout the season, we've really gotten better at communicating and working together."

For Newman Catholic head coach Kristen Breckenridge, she knows this season will continue to be a learning season for her girls. However, she also knows that they didn't play up to their full capabilities on Tuesday night.

"I think we had some frustrating moments," Breckenridge said. "We have to learn from tonight and get ourselves in a mindset going forward that we can prepare ourselves for those end of the season rallies that we want."

Central Springs will host West Fork on Thursday, while the Knights play at St. Ansgar on Tuesday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

