Central Springs finding right balance at the pin positions

A young, yet established setter? Check.

Tall middle hitters with long arms? Check.

Efficient passers and back row experience? Check.

Three of the necessary components of Central Springs' volleyball program for a goal-oriented finish of top-three in the Top of Iowa East were in place when the season started.

The missing one? Figuring out who was going to be its pin hitters.

With Alivea Harms and Macy Wyborny graduating, it left a void on the outside that the Panthers needed to fill. There were several candidates that their head coach Maggie Pruin felt comfortable using.

"As a coaching staff, we knew who we had coming in and who we thought would be on those outsides," she said. "I think we got a good combination going."

Abby Pate, Quinn Smith and Paige Prazak have stepped into those roles and have taken steps to give Central Springs a more balanced offensive attack through the third week of the regular season.

Pate was on the right side last year, but has switched to outside. Prazak is the other outside and Smith is primarily on the right side.

"I knew I had to fill some big shoes, but to get in the offseason reps, you really have to take them in order to embrace it," Pate said.

It has been a work in progress to get those three in a flow. Over the first six matches, the Panthers have been working the middle with Kaci Crum and Aubrey Hoeft.

Those two have a combined 83 kills so far. The three pins are at 78, but Tuesday may have been one of the first signs of balance.

Pate recorded 10 kills, Crum notched nine, Smith chipped in six, Hoeft slammed down five and Prazak finished with three.

"Especially with the kills spread out, it shows we have versatility," Pate said.

Setter Zari McDonough has been tasked with working her chemistry through AAU volleyball into the high school scene. She has played with Prazak, Smith and Crum on the travel circuit.

Now, she is getting better cohesion with Pate. Soon enough, she expects for it to all come together.

"We kind of clicked right away," McDonough said.

Pate called McDonough a "natural leader." Pruin has seen a growth in the sophomore, from a speed standpoint and a better knowledge of the game.

Due to better passing against Nashua-Plainfield in a TIC-East sweep at home, McDonough was able to set more in system.

"Our passes are much better, getting inside that 10-foot line," Pruin said. "That helps a ton."

Still, McDonough knows more improvements are coming. She admitted understanding when to go middle and when to go pin has been the next learning curve to pass.

For much of the three sets, she didn't overuse one side of the court.

"To know where they are and see where the open spots are," McDonough said. "I trust them."

Central Springs wants future stat lines to look like Tuesday's. Even with new pieces in place, it doesn't want to fall into habits and become predictable from the front of the net.

Its weekend tournament with a host of North Iowa programs is coming up, then a date with the other unbeaten team in the league, surprising Rockford.

"To have a front row like we do, that we can pretty much to our right side, outside and our middles, keeps that opponent guessing," Pruin said. "It is great to have those (options)."

The Panthers only have two seniors – Pate and libero Carly Ryan – on their roster. They remain a team filled with sophomores that have been thrusted onto the court.

While rotations are concise and nearly everyone sees the court, they don't see that has a negative.

"Instead of trying to worry about trying to play these girls, we have our mains on the court," McDonough said.

And for those goals of finishing at bare minimum third in the league, they understand each person will need to contribute one area to reach that end-of-season finish.

"If we play like we did (that third set against Nashua-Plainfield), that won't be attainable," Pruin said. "We need to clean our play up, go back to the fundamentals and making sure we're taking care of the opportunities given to us."