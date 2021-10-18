Cardinals don't allow history to repeat itself, triumph over Bulldogs

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura stared three points away from closing out Monday's Class 3A regional quarterfinal not once, but twice.

The first time was unsuccessful. The second time featured an emphatic celebration.

The Cardinals hit the 20-win mark for the first time in seven years as they pulled off a 14-25, 27-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-9 thriller over Algona at GHV High School to move on in the Region 2 bracket into a regional semifinal on Wednesday night.

"On our home court, we did not want to end with a loss," GHV senior Chloe Frank said. "We made it a focus to play together."

Waiting for the Cardinals is Top of Iowa West Conference foe Forest City, who needed five sets of its own to dispatch of Clear Lake. In the regular season, the Indians were victorious in a sweep.

"I'm real excited to play them," libero Ali Hess said. "It is going to be an exciting game."

GHV (20-7) grabbed hold of the fourth set by the service from sophomore setter Kenedee Frayne. It led by nine points on two different occasions. It was up 22-13 on the brink of victory.

Algona (11-25) had other ideas.

It reeled off nine in a row to tie the set at 22 then took a 23-22 lead. The Cardinals tied at 23 and 24 before the Bulldogs punched home the final two points and tie the match at two sets apiece.

GHV's players were dejected on the way to the bench. That group didn't stay that way for long.

"We just got in a rut in one of our rotations and we specifically said in our huddle 'Let's not let that happen,'" Frank said. "Once we go out of that rotation, we had the momentum."

Frayne, who recorded 28 assists to hit 500 in her career, started off with a couple of aces. Just like the fourth set, the Cardinals were building a lead that reached a crescendo of seven three different times.

There was no blown lead this time.

"They know how to keep me on my toes," GHV head coach Meriel Leavy said. "I have confidence in them. I just reminded them this is regionals, you can't rush, just take it one point at a time."

Algona smacked the Cardinals in the mouth in the first set. They retaliated by overcoming two set points to take a back-and-forth second set.

"We needed a wake up," Cardinals senior Liz Richardson said.

Things got wonky in the third set.

There was a 10-plus minute delay due to what the officials thought was an out of rotation error by GHV which awarded a point to the Bulldogs. After more discussions, one official realized he made a mistake and gave the point back to GHV.

Neither side was affected by it. Before and after the pause, Leavy felt it was the best set for the Cardinals system offensively.

"We were able to settle in and run some different things and get comfortable," she said.

Frank finished with a team-high 16 kills and finished with a .150 hitting efficiency. Rylee Frayne chipped in nine kills and Gretta Gouge had seven. Four different Cardinals notched 20 or more digs.

Kenedee Frayne and Frank combined for nine aces. Richardson had five total blocks, four of them solo

"We just needed to trust each other," Richardson said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

