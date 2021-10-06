Bulldogs senior class continues winning tradition

Each senior class that Jim Boehmer has coached in 30-plus years leading Lake Mills' volleyball program means something to him. Which, shouldn't be surprising.

How does this senior class, with a setter that has eclipsed over 1,000 career assists, plus two hitters that have reached over 100 kills this season and a back row rotation piece, compare to others?

"There's some passion in this group, it is almost like youthful exuberance," Boehmer said. "They make me feel young. This class is fun, they really enjoy the game. They would say they had fun."

That is an understatement.

The Bulldogs triumphed over Forest City in three sets to reclaim the Top of Iowa West Conference throne in a steamy Lake Mills High School gym.

Since the Top of Iowa started in 2015, Lake Mills has won five of the seven titles; Forest City has won the other two.

"It was really important for us," Bulldogs setter Leah Moen said.

When Moen, Brooke Bergo, Kit Byars, Erica Jordan and Annabella Jensen were freshmen, the Indians won the conference title. That same script took place last fall as juniors.

Yet they knew if the match was at home, where they haven't lost a conference match in a long time, no one would be able to beat them.

Just like that group's sophomore year, it happened in their final conference match of their prep careers in front of a packed house.

"We have a great opportunity to play them," Moen said. "We haven't lost in this gym in many years."

That group of five has been playing sports together since they were kids. Not only with volleyball, but a couple of them were contributors on the basketball and track teams.

Eighty percent of them were on the softball team over the summer.

"We started playing in middle school. Seeing how we improved is amazing," Byars said. "It is unreal to think about."

Yet what Byars believes has been the biggest ascension of the senior class hasn't been a talent increase.

It is all in the mind and being smarter on the court.

"Not everything has to be a 1,000 mile per hour hit," Byars said. "Seeing the opening, knowing where to play the ball."

Moen, Byars and Bergo each played vital parts in Lake Mills' victory to seal its 16th volleyball conference championship in program history over the span of the now-defunct North Iowa Conference and the Top of Iowa.

Moen dished out 24 assists to reach the 500 mark for the second straight season. Bergo tied for the team high with nine kills , while Byars was a force at the net with a match-high seven blocks.

At match point, Byars ended it with her final block to ignite a euphoric celebration.

"Especially when the momentum goes up, you get to every spot, you get up faster," Byars said. "We wanted this, we needed this and we got this."

Everyone called the win over Forest City one of the more gritty ones of the year. Twice did Lake Mills have to rally from five-point or more deficits in the second and third set to pull off a sweep.

No one in that Bulldogs huddle felt like they were going to lose.

"They always feel like 'We got this' and they do believe in themselves. They have a sense that my teammates got me," Boehmer said. "We didn't have any business to win that third set and Brooke Bergo looked at me and said 'I knew we could win.'"

With the conference title wrapped up, Lake Mills has one more regular season quadrangular then its final weekend tournament in Algona before the postseason starts.

Since the Bulldogs are in Class 2A, getting to Cedar Rapids is going to be a grind.

"I feel real good with where we're at," Boehmer said. "It is what it is and that's the hand you've been dealt."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

