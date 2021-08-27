Bulldogs see immediate growth one match into new season

Aja Sheppard felt this way. As did Kortney Dunt.
When Hampton-Dumont-CAL stared a 2-0 deficit in the face on Thursday against West Fork, it was the type of match that the Bulldogs don't win a season ago.
"This year feels a lot different," said Sheppard, the Bulldogs' senior setter. "We got some freshmen that have some fire. We're pushing a lot more. Perseverance is our big word."
Years change. So does the end result.
Hampton-Dumont rallied and pulled out a five set season opening triumph over the Warhawks at home by virtue of strong service, better communication and overall leadership.
"We really stress nothing is guaranteed," Bulldogs head coach Sarah Miller said. "I basically gave them a choice. I looked at the captains and said 'We can be done and go home or we can play three more. Which is it?'
"They looked at me and said 'We got this.'"
Each of the final three sets showed immediate growth in two areas.
The Bulldogs were last in the North Central Conference in total aces, but fourth in serving percentage. They had three players – Sheppard, Addy Showalter and Gina Schmit – who have extended time at the service line.
Of the six aces collectively, the trio had more than half. Sheppard was a perfect 23-of-23, while Showalter had one serving error and Schmit went on an 8-for-9 stretch in the fourth set.
"Those three are spectacular servers," Miller said. "We say serves win games. I'm lucky they were back there when they were."
Offense is the second prong. Going winless in the conference in 2020 led to finishing last in assists and kills. And early on, it looked like history would repeat itself.
There were timing issues between Sheppard and her front row. A bevy of attacking errors followed.
"It'll get better as we go along," Sheppard said. "We have to stay positive. Our big thing is keeping a positive atmosphere. We're working a lot on placement."
Things quickly turned around.
Dunt got hot on the outside and Sheppard repeatedly found her on the outside for stretches in the final two sets. A junior, Dunt finished with a team-high 11 kills.
"I just know (Aja) will get it out to me," Dunt said. "She has beautiful hands and I can count on her. She knows right where I want it."
Sheppard, Showalter and Dunt are the three starters back in the fold for the Bulldogs. With junior Emma Showalter plus freshmen Aubryee Showalter Charlee Morton working into the mix, it is creating a blend of youth with experience.
The balancing act, so far, has gone well.
"We can be a very strong offensive and defensive team," Addy Showalter said.
Hampton-Dumont played in only 13 matches last season. Its only wins were against the Warhawks and Glidden-Ralston in a triangular. It pushed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to five sets in the regional quarterfinal.
Still, none of that set well with Miller or the returners.
"We are a very young group, but that's not stopping us from making goals," Miller said. "We want to take those baby steps, working our tails off in practice. Making sure we are mentally tough."
