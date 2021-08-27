Bulldogs see immediate growth one match into new season

Aja Sheppard felt this way. As did Kortney Dunt.

When Hampton-Dumont-CAL stared a 2-0 deficit in the face on Thursday against West Fork, it was the type of match that the Bulldogs don't win a season ago.

"This year feels a lot different," said Sheppard, the Bulldogs' senior setter. "We got some freshmen that have some fire. We're pushing a lot more. Perseverance is our big word."

Years change. So does the end result.

Hampton-Dumont rallied and pulled out a five set season opening triumph over the Warhawks at home by virtue of strong service, better communication and overall leadership.

"We really stress nothing is guaranteed," Bulldogs head coach Sarah Miller said. "I basically gave them a choice. I looked at the captains and said 'We can be done and go home or we can play three more. Which is it?'

"They looked at me and said 'We got this.'"

Each of the final three sets showed immediate growth in two areas.

The Bulldogs were last in the North Central Conference in total aces, but fourth in serving percentage. They had three players – Sheppard, Addy Showalter and Gina Schmit – who have extended time at the service line.