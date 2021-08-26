Bulldogs 'play three more' to earn comeback triumph over Warhawks

It turned a 9-5 deficit into an 11-9 lead in the third, then fell off and couldn't closer than one point. It shrunk a six point margin to three before Dunt and Charlee Morton punctuated the end of the fourth and tie the match at two.

Despite trailing 6-1 and 12-9 in the fifth, the Warhawks scored four of the next five points to tie it at 13.

"We could've pushed a little harder on the last three (sets)," West Fork head coach Hannah Vaughan said. "There were still so many great things in those."

West Fork used an attacking error from HDC and a Kaylie Lundt ace to claim the openig set. Tied at 20 in the second set, the Warhawks scored three points off hitting errors, a Madisyn Bonner kill and a Lundt ace to take the win.

Kalli Trewin led with a game-high 12 kills. Setter Kaylie Lundt dished out 19 assists in her first career varsity start at the position.

Miller had a smile on her face afterwards that wasn't getting wiped anytime soon. She felt the energy during the comeback and exuberated excitement.

"We're two very competitive schools, so I think every time we meet, it is going to go until the end," she said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

