Bulldogs 'play three more' to earn comeback triumph over Warhawks

There wasn't a smile to be had on any face of the Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team Thursday night.
Not after it dropped the opening two sets, had several miscommunications and couldn't gel offensively.
"We really stress nothing is guaranteed," Bulldogs head coach Sarah Miller said. "I basically gave them a choice. I looked at the captains and said 'We can be done and go home or we can play three more. Which is it?'
"They looked at me and said 'We got this.'"
Jeers turned quickly into cheers.
Hampton-Dumont used strong service in the third set, finding a rhythm between setter and attackers in the fourth and capped the night with a kill and an ace to defeat West Fork 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13 in a season opening thriller at home.
It marks the second straight year the Bulldogs defeated the Warhawks in the first match of the regular season.
"Our big thing is keeping a positive atmosphere the whole time," Hampton-Dumont setter Aja Sheppard said. "This year feels a lot different. Perseverance is our big word this year."
Sheppard, Addy Showalter and Gina Schmit all had stretches of serves of at least five points. They combined for five of the six total aces and only had five errors between the trifecta.
Last season was a mixture of good and bad at the service line for the Bulldogs. They were last in the North Central Conference in total aces with 80, but fourth in serving percentage (92.6).
It has been a talking point to be better.
"I had confidence," Sheppard said. "Serves win games. If we miss a couple serves, it loses our momentum."
Coming back from a broken hand, Sheppard dished out 18 assists to a handful of hitters that are getting extended playing time. Kortney Dunt led the charge with 11 kills.
She punched home the go-ahead kill in the fifth set to break a 13-13 tie then libero Addy Showalter ended the match with an ace to send Hampton-Dumont and its student section into a frenzy.
Dunt, a junior, had four of her kills in the final set, including two in a row to put the Bulldogs up 8-4.
"I just know (Aja) will get it out to me," Dunt said. "She has beautiful hands and I can count on her. She knows right where I want it."
Addy Showalter finished with a game-high 16 digs for the Bulldogs. Emma Showalter chipped in four blocks while Aubryee Showalter ended her night with six kills.
West Fork made runs in the final three sets to try and secure the victory.
It turned a 9-5 deficit into an 11-9 lead in the third, then fell off and couldn't closer than one point. It shrunk a six point margin to three before Dunt and Charlee Morton punctuated the end of the fourth and tie the match at two.
Despite trailing 6-1 and 12-9 in the fifth, the Warhawks scored four of the next five points to tie it at 13.
"We could've pushed a little harder on the last three (sets)," West Fork head coach Hannah Vaughan said. "There were still so many great things in those."
West Fork used an attacking error from HDC and a Kaylie Lundt ace to claim the openig set. Tied at 20 in the second set, the Warhawks scored three points off hitting errors, a Madisyn Bonner kill and a Lundt ace to take the win.
Kalli Trewin led with a game-high 12 kills. Setter Kaylie Lundt dished out 19 assists in her first career varsity start at the position.
Miller had a smile on her face afterwards that wasn't getting wiped anytime soon. She felt the energy during the comeback and exuberated excitement.
"We're two very competitive schools, so I think every time we meet, it is going to go until the end," she said.
