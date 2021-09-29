'Building a program': Central Springs volleyball relies on variety of talent for success

Take a look at the Central Springs volleyball team's individual stats this season. You might be surprised at what you find.

Not only do the Panthers have talented juniors and seniors, but some of their top statistical leaders are actually freshmen.

Azaria McDonough leads her team with 356 assists, Kaci Crum is second on the team with 103 kills and Paige Prazak and Cameron Cobb both played well in Tuesday night's 3-0 sweep over Newman Catholic. All four are freshmen experiencing varsity volleyball for the first time this season.

Head coach Maggie Pruin isn't afraid to play the best players in her program, regardless of what class they're in.

"I hope people look at it and go, 'Oh, they're building a program.' That's exactly where we're at," Pruin said. "Not only are we building a program, but we're a threat. I really love to see those young kids coming in and showcasing it."

Mix those freshmen with seniors like Alivea Harms, who leads the team with 127 kills and 22 blocks, and you've got a pretty good recipe for success.

Harms has enjoyed getting to know the freshmen, along with watching their confidence grow, this fall.

"I think they bring a lot of knowledge in, but especially energy," Harms said. "That really gets everyone hyped up. We just work really well together."

And, despite the youth movement, the Panthers have experienced plenty of progress this season.

After starting off the season with a 3-6 record, Central Springs has rattled off 10 wins in its last 11 matches.

But what has been the difference between the first nine games and the last 11? Why have the Panthers suddenly turned it around?

"I think that at the beginning of the season, I'm still figuring out positions and still figuring out chemistry," Pruin said. "If you looked from the beginning of the season to now, we have changed our offense. We've changed girls in positions. We kept doing that until we felt success."

The Panthers are fourth in the Top of Iowa East conference with a 4-3 record. But those three conference losses were at the beginning of the season, when Pruin was trying new looks and moving players around in her offense.

With so much success in the past few weeks, consider her lineup set.

"When we've won 13 out of our last 15 games... Yeah, we've found our formula," Pruin said.

Although winning during the regular season is nice, the ultimate goal is to win in the postseason.

Pruin says her team has struggled to get past the second round of the postseason regional tournament, which is something she hopes will change this season.

Harms agreed, but she didn't want to get ahead of herself.

"I think right now though, we're just focused on this Thursday when we play West Fork," Harms said. "Then, of course, the tournaments we have. From there, we'll just keep building in preparation for those regional games."

Central Springs (13-7, 4-3) will play West Fork (5-11, 2-4) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Manly.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.