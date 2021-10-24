'Big game for both teams': Osage, Lake Mills set to collide in regional semifinals

Two of the top volleyball programs in the North Iowa area will collide on Monday night.

And there are plenty of reasons to get excited.

The Lake Mills volleyball team will travel to take on Osage in the Class 2A, Region 6 semifinals. It will be the first time the two respected programs have met since 2019, and only the second time since the North Iowa conference disbanded in 2015.

"It's obviously a big game for both teams," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Old conference rivals from the old North Iowa conference. For some of us people who have been around a bit, we know there's some significance behind a Lake Mills-Osage volleyball matchup."

There are plenty of similarities between the two programs.

The two teams both went undefeated in their division of the Top of Iowa conference. Osage was the East champion, while Lake Mills captured the West.

Both teams possess talented players, and both fan bases are passionate about their programs.

"It's just going to be a very intense atmosphere," Tabbert said. "We're going to have a big crowd, and you know what? Lake Mills is going to bring a ton of people over, too. Probably going to be the most intense game we've had this year at our gym."

Defending Class 3A state champion Osage has had another solid season. The Green Devils finished with a regular season record of 25-9 and rolled through South Winneshiek, 3-0, in its postseason opener on Wednesday.

Led by three power hitters – seniors Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan and junior Claudia Aschenbrenner – the Class 2A, No. 9 Green Devils have high hopes of making it back to the state tournament.

"Can we beat them? I guess DraftKings probably doesn't have money on us," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer laughed. "But so be it. People have lost money on bets before."

The Bulldogs are no slouches, either. The squad currently possesses a 33-4 overall record. The four losses all came in tournaments against other solid programs.

Senior Brooke Bergo and juniors Ellie Hanna and Ella Stene have combined for 664 kills throughout the year, while junior Leah Moen has assisted 657 of those kills.

Boehmer knows taking down the Green Devils in their home gym will be a tough challenge for his girls.

"We know next round against Osage we can't spot them four or five points, even," Boehmer said. "We're just not going to be able to. They're just too good. But at least our kids believe that they can compete."

On top of the play on the court, there's a little bit of history between the two head coaches. Boehmer and his sister, Donna, helped Tabbert get his start coaching in volleyball at the now-defunct Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka (WCLT) school district.

Tabbert coached the volleyball team for one year during the 2010-11 school year – the last year of the district's existence.

"My first team camp was at Lake Mills," Tabbert said. "Jim kind of helped get me started."

Over a decade, and a state title as head coach at Osage, later, Tabbert and Boehmer's teams will square off with a trip to the regional final hanging in the balance.

"I think it's just going to be great volleyball action," Tabbert said.

The two teams will play at 7 p.m. on Monday at Osage.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

