Balanced offensive attack a recipe for Charles City's one big goal

It was a two-pronged attack. And, rightfully so.

Charles City relied heavily on Kaylee Anderson and Rachel Chambers as its two dominant hitters. Both were experienced and even when they battled injuries, those two were fed quite often.

Anderson had 558 attack attempts and Chambers finished with 475 last fall. Mya Rimrod had the next closest at 413.

"The goal is to move the ball around and we have the potential to do that," Comets head coach Sue Hoefer said.

Those two have graduated and that has left Charles City with figuring out how good its next crop of hitters can be.

If Tuesday night was any indication, it won't be just two of them doing the heavy lifting.

Six different attackers had at least nine attempts at the net and all finished with multiple kills as the Comets defeated Waterloo Christian and St. Ansgar in a season-opening triangular at home.

"I feel like I'm more comfortable going outside, right side or middle, knowing that all of us can hit and be smart with the ball," Charles City setter Anya Ruzicka said. "I do think the tempo is a little bit quicker than last year and I feel like that is working a lot better."

The only senior in the rotation of front-line players is Ava Ellis. The rest were either sophomores or freshman last season and were slightly thrown into the fire.

Another year of an offseason program means added growth.

"There was a very even attack and a lot of good hitting percentages from all of them," Hoefer said.

One player the Comets may rely on is sophomore Jadyn Van Horn. Self-described as a "filler" in 2021, the right-hander wanted to be in the starting lineup this season.

She upped the camps she went to as an individual from two to five this summer while also being at team camps.

"I really want to be a big piece of the puzzle," Van Horn said. "Coming out of last season, I realized how important it is to work on yourself outside of season."

She tied with Keely Collins for the team-high on the night over two matches in kills with 12. They are the two prowess middle hitters Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy fed often on Tuesday.

An initial goal for the Comets this season in establishing the middle.

"We had a lot of good opportunities," Hoefer said. "That opens up the pin hitters. So the other side can be a little bit more one-on-one."

Rimrod notched 10 kills while Miller joined Ellis with five. Hannah Hoffman had two kills.

There was balance, from hitting the middle to finding Ellis, Miller and Rimrod on the pins. No matter which direction Charles City went, the Regents and Saints struggled to get the block up.

None of them had more than four attacking errors to boot.

"We all want to be equal on the court," Van Horn said.

Maloy has been a setter in the Comets program for the last four years while Ruzicka has only been setting for the past two. They feed off each other in the 6-2 offense and each have made strides over the calendar year.

Only a handful of times did either one of them commit a ball-handling error on Tuesday.

"I do feel like I've grown into the setting position more," Ruzicka said.

Charles City (2-0) had two different losing streaks of at least five matches last season to finish with just 13 wins. Still, it upended Mason City in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal before being swept by Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah in the semis.

Van Horn personally called it a stepping stone year for her. Yet she also believes it can be said for the Comets as well.

"We all want to get better," Van Horn said.

This bunch, in the eyes of Hoefer and Ruzicka, is tighter. They have set out the the top goal as to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament in Coralville a couple months from now.

From a team that won 13 games to bound for state seems like a high mountain to climb. Charles City doesn't mind the journey.

"We have set high expectations for each other," Ruzicka said.