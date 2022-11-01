Assumption staves off Osage in 3A quarterfinal on epic fourth set finish

CORALVILLE – Six.

That's the number of chances Osage's volleyball team had against Davenport Assumption to extend Tuesday's Class 3A state quarterfinal to a fifth set.

And the Knights had an answer every time and eventually, closed it out.

Outside hitter Maggie Johnson delivered the final of 68 kills for second-ranked and seeded Assumption in its epic and triumphant 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 32-30 over the seventh-ranked and seeded Green Devils at Xtream Arena.

"We had doubters last year, even more doubters this year," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Those girls worked hard to get back to where they want to be. Both schools battling all out."

It marks the first time in three matches at the state tournament the Knights (31-7) beat the Green Devils. The first two went the full five sets and four sets, respectively.

This meeting may have been the most thrilling.

Osage used a 5-0 run to break a 9-9 tie in the fourth set, then Assumption countered with a 4-0 spurt to trail by one. The set was tied at 15, 19, and 21. The Green Devils went up 24-22 on a Jenna Scharper kill and were on the brink of taking the match the distance.

"We haven't played back and forth like that before," Green Devils outside hitter Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "This is a really good experience for the underclassmen."

The fun was only beginning.

Ava and Ellie Schubert registered back-to-back kills to square it at 24. The Green Devils had four straight chances up one to close it out and Assumption stopped it each time.

On an Aschenbrenner attacking error, the Knights had their first match point. Jacey Johnston's kill in the middle kept the set going. It got to 30-30 on the Knights 19th service error of the match.

"If you can still pass well, you can afford to be aggressive on the service line," Assumption head coach Frank Flanagan said. "We can't serve that many times in the net, that was the biggest issue."

Osage was relatively clean from the line, but setter Sydney Muller fired her serve long and it set up the Knights third match point. Once Johnson's tip kill floated and nestled to the court, the celebration ensued.

And for the first time since 2017, the Green Devils were one-and-done.

"We couldn't get our blocks up, we couldn't get our defense set," Muller said.

Aschenbrenner held the state quarterfinal trophy, showed to the Osage crowd and had one final message one the court to close her prep career.

She leaves as one of the better hitters to come through the Green Devils doors.

"Everyone was telling us that we cannot make it back to this court and that every single person deserved to be on this court, that we deserve this trophy because we are a good team," she said.

Assumption's quick tempo offense gave Osage (29-7) fits early on. The advantage of kills was one-sided at 17-4. Knights freshman middle Ellah Derrer finished with 15 kills and a .565 hitting efficiency.

Even on film, it was easy to look at the 6-foot-2 front row player and identify her as someone to stop.

Problem was, the Green Devils couldn't.

"We knew they set two people, run 3-1 with their middle and ran a high outside ball with their right side," Muller said.

"She's been getting better all year," Flanagan added. "Once she starts swinging faster, she's going to be even more dangerous."

Derrer stepped up when right side Ava Schubert was held to just two kills in the opening set. She woke up and finished with a match-high 22 om 43 total attacks.

Ava's younger sister Ellie Schubert set a new Class 3A state tournament record with 63 assists.

"We knew who was going to get the ball, but we kept reaching and that's OK sometimes, but we needed to talk through that," Aschenbrenner said.

Osage didn't go away quietly.

It went on two runs of 5-2 and 7-1 to take a commanding lead in the second set. Muller had four pushover kills, including the one that gave the Green Devils the set and squared the match at 1-1.

"For our girls to get back to right head space mentally and prove ourselves and push as far as we can," Tabbert said.

Osage seemed to take control of the third set, leading 13-8. Then, there was a stoppage as Assumption hitter Dru Dorsey had to get stop a bloody nose.

The Knights body language wasn't spectacular prior to that. Once Dorsey came back on the court, she cracked and smile and so did her teammates.

"Sometimes, something stupid needs to happen for us to be like 'Oh yeah, this is like more of our team,'" Flanagan said.

A switch was flipped.

Assumption scored 17 of the final 19 points to put the finishing touches on a dominant third set.

"That's part of volleyball," Tabbert said.

Aschenbrenner finished with a team-high 12 kills, but the next closest was Scharper, Muller and Taylor Klobassa all with four. Muller, libero Jaden Francis and hitter Samantha Brandau joined Aschenbrenner as playing their final matches of high school.

Plus bench players Katelynn Huebsch and Lia Wagner, who Tabbert credited for helping the Green Devils serve recieve, also depart the program.

"Osage volleyball does not end when the seniors graduate, that's not how this works," Aschenbrenner said.

Klobassa is expected to transition from the right side to be Osage's setter. Johnston and Scharper return as the hitters, but the pins will be open competition for next fall.

"That's healthy for programs," Tabbert said. "Nobody's spot is (guaranteed). You got to battle for what you want."

When Muller is in the stands next fall, she expects to see the Green Devils back in the state tournament for the eighth straight year.

The expectation has long been set.

"I think they can accomplish anything they put their minds to," Muller said.