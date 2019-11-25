{{featured_button_text}}

A look at the area volleyball players named to the All-District and All-State teams:

All State

Class 2A

First Team

Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage

Paige Kisley, Junior, Osage

Second Team

Ellie Bobinet, Junior, Osage

All District

Class 1A

North Central

Maddie Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

Brooke Trees, Junior, North Butler

Katie Noonan, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

Sydeney Eiklenborg, Junior, North Butler

Brooklyn Hackbart, Junior, St. Ansgar

Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar

Class 2A

Northeast

Jessa Gasteiger, Senior, Lake Mills

Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage

Paige Kisley, Junior, Osage

Ellie Bobinet, Junior, Osage

Kylie Greenfield, Junior, Osage

Class 3A

Central 

Abbey Holmes, Senior, Algona

Molly McCauley, Senior, Algona

