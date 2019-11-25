A look at the area volleyball players named to the All-District and All-State teams:
All State
Class 2A
First Team
Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage
Paige Kisley, Junior, Osage
Second Team
Ellie Bobinet, Junior, Osage
All District
Class 1A
North Central
Maddie Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Brooke Trees, Junior, North Butler
Katie Noonan, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Sydeney Eiklenborg, Junior, North Butler
Brooklyn Hackbart, Junior, St. Ansgar
Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar
Class 2A
Northeast
Jessa Gasteiger, Senior, Lake Mills
Danielle Johnson, Junior, Osage
Paige Kisley, Junior, Osage
Ellie Bobinet, Junior, Osage
Kylie Greenfield, Junior, Osage
Class 3A
Central
Abbey Holmes, Senior, Algona
Molly McCauley, Senior, Algona
