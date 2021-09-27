Area roundup: St. Ansgar volleyball has perfect day at Bishop Garrigan

The lone win of the day for the Comets (8-12) came in a 2-0 win over Waterloo West. Those two sets were wins of 25-15 and 25-23, respectively.

Forest City has busy day in Boone

The Forest City volleyball team played in six matches on Saturday in Boone. The Indians finished with an overall record of 2-4 in the tournament.

The two wins were each 2-0 victories. One was over Boone (21-16, 21-12) and the other was over Algona (23-21, 21-17).

The Indians played a few larger schools outside of those two wins. They struggled to get things going against Ames, Ankeny and Waverly-Shell Rock, which were all lost by scores of 2-0. Ames earned set wins of 22-20 and 21-17, Ankeny earned set wins of 21-16 and 21-18 and Waverly-Shell Rock picked up set wins of 21-18 and 21-6.

In the other loss, Forest City made things interesting, but still fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 2-1. The Cowgirls won 24-22 in the first set, but the Indians responded with a 21-17 win in the second. In the final set, the Cowgirls earned a 15-9 victory to win the match.

Forest City is now 14-8 on the season.

Northwood-Kensett goes winless at Dunkerton