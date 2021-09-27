Area roundup: St. Ansgar volleyball has perfect day at Bishop Garrigan

The St. Ansgar volleyball team was perfect this weekend.
The Saints traveled to Bishop Garrigan in Algona and recorded five straight wins and no losses in Saturday's tournament. The wins improved St. Ansgar to 12-9 on the season.
St. Ansgar started off its day with a 2-0 win over Bishop Garrigan (21-16, 21-19) and then beat West Hancock, 2-0 (21-11, 21-3). Brianna Minis led the Saints with five kills against Bishop Garrigan, and Cora Heeter had seven kills against the Eagles.
After a 2-0 win over Belmond-Klemme in its next match (21-10, 23-21), the Saints had their closest match of the day with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. St. Ansgar started the game off with a 21-12 win in the first set, but the Cardinals picked up a 22-20 win in the second to tie the match series. St. Ansgar won the final set, 15-10, to earn a 2-1 win.
In its final match of the day, St. Ansgar earned set wins of 21-10 and 21-19, respectively, to beat Southeast Valley and finish a perfect 5-0.
Volleyball
GHV, West Hancock also compete at Bishop Garrigan
Outside of the lone loss to St. Ansgar, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) played well at Bishop Garrigan on Saturday. The Cardinals finished with a 4-1 overall record.
GHV earned a 2-0 win (22-20, 21-19) over Bishop Garrigan, a 2-0 win (21-13, 21-10) over West Hancock and a 2-0 win (21-15, 21-12) over Belmond-Klemme.
Southeast Valley did manage to give the Cardinals a scare. After winning the first set, 21-17, GHV dropped its second set to Southeast Valley, 21-18. However, the Cardinals responded with a 15-11 win in the final set to pick up the 2-1 win.
The Cardinals are now 16-6 on the season.
Whereas GHV and St. Ansgar experienced success on Saturday, West Hancock struggled. Outside of its two losses to the Cardinals and the Saints, the Eagles (3-18) also lost, 2-0, to Bishop Garrigan in sets of 21-6 and 21-10, respectively.
Lake Mills finishes 4-1 at Nevada
The Lake Mills volleyball team headed south for a tournament on Saturday at Nevada. The Bulldogs had a good day overall, picking up four wins and one loss.
"Today was a good day for the team," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We didn’t play great consistently but we battled after a two hour bus ride, and that tough on a Saturday morning."
The Bulldogs started off with a 2-0 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes. The Mustangs picked up a 22-20 win in the first set and a 21-17 win in the second.
However, Lake Mills bounced back with four straight wins. The Bulldogs earned 2-0 sweeps over Iowa Falls-Alden (21-14, 21-9), West Marshall (21-16, 21-14) and Van Meter (21-12, 21-11).
Carroll gave Lake Mills a scare when it earned a 23-21 win in the first set. But the Bulldogs responded with 21-14 and 15-10 wins to earned the 2-1 match victory.
Lake Mills is now 22-4.
Osage, Charles City compete in Cedar Falls
The Class 2A, No. 10 Osage volleyball team traveled to Cedar Falls to face some larger schools on Saturday. The Green Devils picked up three wins in straight sets and lost one.
Charles City also competed at Cedar Falls. The Comets won one match and lost four. The Green Devils beat the Comets, 2-0 (21-5, 21-6) when the two North Iowa teams squared off.
Osage also earned a 2-0 win over Dowling Catholic (21-16, 21-12) and a 2-0 win over Prairie (21-13, 24-22). Grundy Center handed Osage (14-5) its only loss on the day. The Spartans earned a 22-20 win in set one, but the Green Devils answered with a 21-19 win in set two. Grundy Center picked up a 15-11 win in the final set to win the match, 2-1.
Outside of the Osage loss, Charles City played North Linn twice, and lost twice, both by scores of 2-0. After picking up a 25-23 win in the first set, the Comets lost the next two sets to Janesville (21-14, 16-14) to lose the match, 2-1.
The lone win of the day for the Comets (8-12) came in a 2-0 win over Waterloo West. Those two sets were wins of 25-15 and 25-23, respectively.
Forest City has busy day in Boone
The Forest City volleyball team played in six matches on Saturday in Boone. The Indians finished with an overall record of 2-4 in the tournament.
The two wins were each 2-0 victories. One was over Boone (21-16, 21-12) and the other was over Algona (23-21, 21-17).
The Indians played a few larger schools outside of those two wins. They struggled to get things going against Ames, Ankeny and Waverly-Shell Rock, which were all lost by scores of 2-0. Ames earned set wins of 22-20 and 21-17, Ankeny earned set wins of 21-16 and 21-18 and Waverly-Shell Rock picked up set wins of 21-18 and 21-6.
In the other loss, Forest City made things interesting, but still fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 2-1. The Cowgirls won 24-22 in the first set, but the Indians responded with a 21-17 win in the second. In the final set, the Cowgirls earned a 15-9 victory to win the match.
Forest City is now 14-8 on the season.
Northwood-Kensett goes winless at Dunkerton
The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team competed hard in each of its matches at Dunkerton on Saturday, but the Vikings fell in all four of them.
Northwood-Kensett earned a set win in three of its four matches, but couldn't maintain momentum.
The Vikings lost, 2-1, to West Central, twice, and also lost, 2-1, to Turkey Valley. Waterloo Christian blanked the Vikings, 2-0 (21-3, 21-4). Northwood-Kensett is now 4-15 on the season.
Riceville wins two, loses three at Decorah
The Riceville volleyball team picked up two wins and three losses at the Decorah tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats are now 4-15 on the season.
The two wins came in 2-0 victories over Postville and Central Elkader. The Wildcats beat Postville, 21-16 and 21-17, respectively, and Central Elkader, 21-11 and 21-18, respectively.
Riceville lost, 2-0, to Decorah (21-7, 21-4). After earning a win previously over Central Elkader, the Wildcats dropped a 2-0 loss to the Warriors, 21-16 and 21-14, respectively.
The other loss came in a 2-1 loss to MFL-Mar-Mac. Riceville started the match with a 21-19 victory in the first set, but lost the next two, 22-20 and 15-9, respectively.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.