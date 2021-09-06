Area roundup: St. Ansgar finishes 1-2 at New Hampton tournament

The St. Ansgar volleyball team has started its season out by competing against a gauntlet of talented teams.
That challenge continued on Saturday when the Saints traveled to New Hampton for a weekend tournament. St. Ansgar lost against bigger school New Hampton and Class 2A, No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg, but picked up a win over South Winneshiek.
The Saints started out their morning with a 2-0 loss to the Chickasaws in sets of 21-17 and 21-13, respectively. Junior Madison Hillman and sophomore Cora Heeter both finished with four kills during the match. Senior Emma Hicken had nine assists. Senior Kennedy Schwiesow led with six digs.
But St. Ansgar answered back with a 2-0 win over South Winneshiek in the next match. The Saints did so in convincing 21-6 and 21-12 set wins, respectively. Senior Adrianna Kruse had six kills, Schwiesow had six digs and Hicken had eight assists.
In the final match of the day, the ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg team earned a 21-7 win in set one and a 21-10 win in set two. The Saints finished with nine total kills as a team.
St. Ansgar (2-6) will be back in action on Tuesday night at North Butler.
Lake Mills earns three wins, two losses in Algona
The Class 2A, No. 13 Lake Mills volleyball team traveled to Algona and picked up three wins and two losses at the tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs earned a 2-0 win over Storm Lake (21-18, 21-6), a 2-0 win over Estherville Lincoln Central (21-11, 21-10) and a 2-1 win over Algona (21-10, 14-21, 15-1).
The Bulldogs two losses came against Class 3A, No. 13 Sioux Center and Spirit Lake. Lake Mills earned a 21-11 win in set one over the Warriors, but fell 21-13 and 15-8 in the next two sets to lose, 2-1. Against the Indians, the Bulldogs lost 2-0 in sets of 21-18 and 23-21, respectively.
Senior Leah Moen earned 76 assists over the span of the tournament, as well as 26 total digs. Junior Ella Stene led with 23 total kills and junior Ellie Hanna finished with 22 kills.
The Bulldogs are now 6-2 and will play at home against Eagle Grove on Thursday.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.