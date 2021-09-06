Area roundup: St. Ansgar finishes 1-2 at New Hampton tournament

The St. Ansgar volleyball team has started its season out by competing against a gauntlet of talented teams.

That challenge continued on Saturday when the Saints traveled to New Hampton for a weekend tournament. St. Ansgar lost against bigger school New Hampton and Class 2A, No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg, but picked up a win over South Winneshiek.

The Saints started out their morning with a 2-0 loss to the Chickasaws in sets of 21-17 and 21-13, respectively. Junior Madison Hillman and sophomore Cora Heeter both finished with four kills during the match. Senior Emma Hicken had nine assists. Senior Kennedy Schwiesow led with six digs.

But St. Ansgar answered back with a 2-0 win over South Winneshiek in the next match. The Saints did so in convincing 21-6 and 21-12 set wins, respectively. Senior Adrianna Kruse had six kills, Schwiesow had six digs and Hicken had eight assists.

In the final match of the day, the ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg team earned a 21-7 win in set one and a 21-10 win in set two. The Saints finished with nine total kills as a team.

St. Ansgar (2-6) will be back in action on Tuesday night at North Butler.

