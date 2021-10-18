Area roundup: Four area volleyball teams compete at Algona tournament

The Mason City, Clear Lake, Forest City and Lake Mills volleyball teams competed on Saturday at Algona ahead of the upcoming regional matchups this week.

Lake Mills finished a perfect 5-0, Clear Lake finished 2-3, Mason City ended the weekend 1-2 and Forest City was 1-2.

The Bulldogs (32-4) earned 2-0 wins over Mason City, Clear Lake, Spencer and Algona to start the tournament. Lake Mills picked up a 2-1 win over Clear Lake again in championship match (21-19 CL, 21-7 LM, 15-5 LM).

Between the five matches on Saturday, Ellie Hanna led the Bulldogs with 40 total kills, while Brooke Bergo finished with 32. Leah Moen finished with 92 total assists.

For Clear Lake (11-21), the Lions earned a 2-0 win over Algona (21-14, 21-15) and a 2-1 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-21 CL, 21-18 GR, 19-17 CL).

Two of the Lions' three losses came against Lake Mills. In the first match, the Bulldogs earned a 2-0 win (21-12, 21-9). The second came in a 2-1 loss in the championship match. Clear Lake also lost to Mason City (21-15 MC, 21-12 CL, 15-10 MC).

Mason City (10-20) earned the 2-1 win over Clear Lake to start the day, but fell, 2-0, to Lake Mills (21-9, 21-19) and 2-1 to Algona (21-16 MC, 21-18 A, 17-15 A).

"We were a point away from making the semi finals despite not playing our best volleyball throughout the day," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "The close matches and pressure on each point should help us get ready for tournament play, starting Tuesday at NIACC against Charles City."

Jada Williams led the Mohawks in the three matches with 25 total kills. Bre Lowe had 53 assists and Kylie Trappe had 22 digs.

The Indians (17-12) picked up a 2-0 win over St. Edmond (21-12, 21-12), but lost the next two matches. Gladbrook-Reinbeck picked up a 2-0 win (21-12, 21-14) and Spencer beat Forest City, 2-1 (21-17 FC, 21-18 S, 15-6 S).

Between the three matches, Shae Dillavou picked up 27 kills and Jaden Jerome had 43 assists for Forest City.

Charles City finishes 2-1 at NEIC tournament

The Charles City volleyball team picked up two shutout wins on Saturday at Waukon, but couldn't get past Waverly-Shell Rock in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament.

The Comets earned wins of 21-15 and 21-16, respectively over Crestwood and wins of 21-17 and 21-16, respectively, over Waukon.

However, the Class 4A, No. 3 Go-Hawks earned a 2-0 win over the Comets (21-15 and 21-9).

Kaylee Anderson led the Comets with 16 total kills between the three matches. Anya Ruzicka finished with 30 total assists. The Comets are now 12-22.

