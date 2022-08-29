Area Roundup: Clear Lake opens season with 5-1 mark in weekend tournament

Clear Lake's volleyball program routinely opens its season at the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows weekend tournament. Over the last few years, it has left with a 3-3 or 4-2 record.

The Lions nearly had a perfect start to the 2022 season.

They swept South Hamilton, North Butler and Belmond-Klemme decisively then needed three sets to dispatch of Eagle Grove and Estherville Lincoln Central to claim the most wins they have gotten in Clarion for the first time in awhile.

Clear Lake's (5-1) only loss was in straight sets to the Cowgirls, a fellow North Central Conference rival.

Lions head coach Heather Johnson noted that new libero Makella Jacobs "did a great job" and mentioned that returning all-conference hitters Hannah Blaha and Xada Johnson "were both keys to our offense."

"Overall, I thought we served solidly and just had really great energy," Coach Johnson said. "Loved the hustle throughout the tournament."

Volleyball

Charles City finishes 4-1 in home tournament: The Comets capped their 10-game stretch in the opening week with a record of 8-2 and four wins at their weekend tournament.

They swept Riceville, Iowa Falls-Alden, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Mason City. Only four times did those four get to 15 points against Charles City. The last match for the Comets was against Class 3A No. 9 Decorah.

The two Northeast Iowa Conference rivals went tow-to-toe most of the match before the Vikings snared a 21-17, 21-19 win.

Anya Ruzicka dished out 49 assists over the five matches while Morgan Maloy recorded 27. Charles City had four attackers finish with double digit kills, paced by 22 from Ava Ellis and 20 off the hands of Mya Rimrod.

Mason City finished with three wins on the day, claiming sweeps over Riceville and Iowa Falls-Alden. Versus HD-CAL, it posted a 21-15, 21-23, 15-12 three-set thriller. The Riverhawks will return to their home gym at the high school on Tuesday and face Des Moines East in their first ever match in the Iowa Alliance Conference.

Ella Turk recorded 55 assists as Mason City's (3-2) new setter. Megan Tobin and Ellie Kotta combined for 40 kills while Chloe Callanan and Alex Hoeft finished with seven and six blocks, respectively.

Five players finished with double digit dig numbers, paced by 16 from Gwen Fiser. Kotta fired 11 aces over the five matches.

Riceville defeated HD-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden. The Wildcats (3-3) only posted stats in the victory over the Bulldogs. Morgan Fair dished out 12 assists while Samantha Wilberding and Riley McKenna each smashed four kills.

HD-CAL (0-6) couldn't snare a victory on the day. It was led in the back row by Abigail Drier and Zoe Erdman, who combined for 36 digs. Aubryee Showalter led the front row with seven kills on the day.

Football

West Hancock No. 1 in first AP poll: The defending state champions in Class A still are the team to beat as per the voters for the Associated Press in the initial Iowa High School football poll.

The Eagles received four first place votes and 57 poll points overall in Class A Grundy Center, who West Hancock upended in last year's state title game, and Woodbury Central received the two other first place votes.

West Hancock is the only North Iowa team ranked in the AP poll, but several others garnered at least one vote.

In Class 3A, Hampton-Dumont-CAL earned the most votes at seven. It cruised past county rival West Fork and will face Iowa Falls-Alden in Week 2. In Class A, Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar both received five votes.

The Saints will look to rebound from a slim loss to Osage as they open district play versus West Fork. The Knights will travel to face West Hancock this Friday in the first game in district action.

Osage and Clear Lake, each coming off victories, received two votes in Class 2A. Mason City, fresh off a triumph over Fort Dodge, earned one vote in Class 4A.