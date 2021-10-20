Area players make up majority of Top of Iowa all-conference volleyball teams

After a regular season of highs and lows for North Iowa volleyball teams, Iowa high school athletic conferences have begun to release all-conference teams.

The Top of Iowa East and West released its teams on Tuesday.

The all-conference teams had no shortage of area players and coaches honored.

In the East, Osage senior Meredith Street was named Player of the Year. After missing time a season ago with an injury, the University of Northern Iowa volleyball commit led the Green Devils all year in 2021. She finished the regular season with 225 kills, 182 digs and 29 aces.

The Coach of the Year in the East was Central Springs head coach Maggie Pruin. The Panthers finished fourth in the conference with a final record of 19-12. After starting the year 3-6, Pruin led her team to win 16 of the next 22 games.

Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills head coach, was named West Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to another conference title in 2021. The Panthers went a perfect 8-0 in conference play and currently hold a 32-4 overall record.

*Area players are marked in bold.

East first team

Sr. Alivea Harms, Central Springs

Fr. Azaria McDonough, Central Springs

Sr. Abbie Hyde, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Makenzie Foelske, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Addy Grimm, Osage

Sr. Meredith Street, Osage

Sr. Kaebre Sullivan, Osage

Sr. Brianna Minnis, St. Ansgar

Sr. Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar

East second team

Sr. Macy Wyborny, Central Springs

Sr. Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Paige Ripley, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Kiya Johnson, North Butler

Jr. Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage

Jr. Jaden Francis, Osage

Sr. Chloe Rooney, Rockford

Sr. Adrianna Kruse, St. Ansgar

Sr. Jaci Woods, St. Ansgar

Sr. Maddie Hubka, West Fork

East honorable mention

Jr. Carly Ryan, Central Springs

So. Jalynn Pratt, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Madi Elwood, Newman Catholic

Sr. Haley Freesemann, North Butler

Sr. Emma Davidson, Northwood-Kensett

Jr. Samantha Brandau, Osage

Sr. Emma Muller, Rockford

Sr. Emma Hicken, St. Ansgar

Jr. Emma Martinek, West Fork

West first team

Jr. Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Shae Dillavou, Forest City

Sr. Keevan Jones, Forest City

Sr. Chloe Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jr. Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills

Sr. Leah Moen, Lake Mills

Jr. Ella Stene, Lake Mills

So. Taylor Vanek, Lake Mills

Sr. Anna Longhenry, North Union

Second team

Jr. Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme

Sr. Jennah Meyer, Belmond-Klemme

Jr. Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan

So. Jalyn Hovenga, Forest City

So. Jaden Jerome, Forest City

Sr. Brooke Bergo, Lake Mills

Sr. Kit Byars, Lake Mills

Jr. Finley Rogstad, Lake Mills

Sr. Leah Kramersmeier, North Iowa

Sr. Lily Henderson, North Union

Jr. Olivia Von Bank, North Union

West honorable mention

Jr. London Young, Belmond-Klemme

Sr. Meredith Tigges, Bishop Garrigan

So. Maddison Kaiser, Eagle Grove

Sr. Regan Helgeson, Forest City

Sr. Rylee Frayne, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Erica Jordan, Lake Mills

So. Sophia Hagen, North Iowa

Sr. Sam Nielsen, North Union

Sr. Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

