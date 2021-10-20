Area players make up majority of Top of Iowa all-conference volleyball teams

After a regular season of highs and lows for North Iowa volleyball teams, Iowa high school athletic conferences have begun to release all-conference teams.
The Top of Iowa East and West released its teams on Tuesday.
The all-conference teams had no shortage of area players and coaches honored.
In the East, Osage senior Meredith Street was named Player of the Year. After missing time a season ago with an injury, the University of Northern Iowa volleyball commit led the Green Devils all year in 2021. She finished the regular season with 225 kills, 182 digs and 29 aces.
The Coach of the Year in the East was Central Springs head coach Maggie Pruin. The Panthers finished fourth in the conference with a final record of 19-12. After starting the year 3-6, Pruin led her team to win 16 of the next 22 games.
Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills head coach, was named West Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to another conference title in 2021. The Panthers went a perfect 8-0 in conference play and currently hold a 32-4 overall record.
*Area players are marked in bold.
East first team
Sr. Alivea Harms, Central Springs
People are also reading…
Fr. Azaria McDonough, Central Springs
Sr. Abbie Hyde, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Makenzie Foelske, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Addy Grimm, Osage
Sr. Meredith Street, Osage
Sr. Kaebre Sullivan, Osage
Sr. Brianna Minnis, St. Ansgar
Sr. Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar
East second team
Sr. Macy Wyborny, Central Springs
Sr. Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Paige Ripley, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Kiya Johnson, North Butler
Jr. Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage
Jr. Jaden Francis, Osage
Sr. Chloe Rooney, Rockford
Sr. Adrianna Kruse, St. Ansgar
Sr. Jaci Woods, St. Ansgar
Sr. Maddie Hubka, West Fork
East honorable mention
Jr. Carly Ryan, Central Springs
So. Jalynn Pratt, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Madi Elwood, Newman Catholic
Sr. Haley Freesemann, North Butler
Sr. Emma Davidson, Northwood-Kensett
Jr. Samantha Brandau, Osage
Sr. Emma Muller, Rockford
Sr. Emma Hicken, St. Ansgar
Jr. Emma Martinek, West Fork
West first team
Jr. Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Shae Dillavou, Forest City
Sr. Keevan Jones, Forest City
Sr. Chloe Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jr. Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills
Sr. Leah Moen, Lake Mills
Jr. Ella Stene, Lake Mills
So. Taylor Vanek, Lake Mills
Sr. Anna Longhenry, North Union
Second team
Jr. Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme
Sr. Jennah Meyer, Belmond-Klemme
Jr. Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan
So. Jalyn Hovenga, Forest City
So. Jaden Jerome, Forest City
Sr. Brooke Bergo, Lake Mills
Sr. Kit Byars, Lake Mills
Jr. Finley Rogstad, Lake Mills
Sr. Leah Kramersmeier, North Iowa
Sr. Lily Henderson, North Union
Jr. Olivia Von Bank, North Union
West honorable mention
Jr. London Young, Belmond-Klemme
Sr. Meredith Tigges, Bishop Garrigan
So. Maddison Kaiser, Eagle Grove
Sr. Regan Helgeson, Forest City
Sr. Rylee Frayne, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Erica Jordan, Lake Mills
So. Sophia Hagen, North Iowa
Sr. Sam Nielsen, North Union
Sr. Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.