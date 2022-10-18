Area High School Roundup: Riceville edges Nashua-Plainfield, now hosts quarterfinal

For a Riceville volleyball team that has one 20 matches for the first time in well over a decade, its reward was initially going to be just one home game in the playoffs.

Key word is initially.

Spurred by a mini reverse sweep over Nashua-Plainfield and coupled with Rockford getting upset by West Fork, the Wildcats will get two home games in a top half of the Class 1A Region 5 bracket.

They triumphed over the Huskies 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 on Monday night in a first round contest. Riceville (25-16) will face West Fork on Wednesday in a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats lost a back-and-forth opening set, then countered with a win in the second to square the match at one. They took command from their, dispersing of Nashua-Plainfield by comfortable margins in the final two sets.

Morgan Fair had one of her best nights of setting, recording 34 assists. Tilotti Fair notched a team-high 14 kills and and Madison Mauer registered 12. Mauer and Taylor McElroy combined for 30 digs in the back row and Mauer also finished with four service aces.

Volleyball

St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: It was a much closer second meeting between the two Top of Iowa East rivals, but the Saints till claimed a 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 sweep in a Class 1A Region 5 first round contest.

Aggressive serving with 15 aces and 84 percent pushed St. Ansgar (16-11) to a quarterfinal matchup versus Tripoli on Wednesday. Kinsey Anderson finished with five aces while Madison Hillman and Addison Tabbert totaled three each.

The Saints had a balanced offensive attack, paced by nine kills from freshman Ava Falk. Tabbert added eight, Hillman recorded seven and Hannah Clevenger chipped in six. Setter Aspen Falk dished out 25 assists.

No stats for Northwood-Kensett (3-18) were published online. It graduates just two seniors as most of the roster were filled with juniors.

Osage 3, North Fayette Valley 0: The seventh-ranked Green Devils blitzed past the TigerHawks in the opening two sets then edged out in the third to nab a 25-8, 25-9, 25-19 Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal sweep on Monday night.

It sets up a semifinal match on Wednesday where Osage (27-6) will play a team that is hot at the right time in New Hampton, who is coming off a 5-0 mark in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament and winners of seven straight.

The Green Devils averaged 15 kills per set and hit .291 as a team. They finished with 10 service aces, half of them from setter Sydney Muller. Claudia Aschenbrenner finished with 15 kills, Jenna Scharper posted 12 and Jacey Johnston recorded nine. Muller dished out 38 assists and Aschenbrenner registered 11 digs.

Tripoli 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Panthers waltzed their way to a Class 1A Region 5 first round sweep, defeating the Knights 25-9, 25-7, 25-11 on Monday night.

Newman (8-17) never got to 15 points in the match and struggled to get any momentum. None of its stats were published online. It graduates just one senior, but it is a vital piece in do-it-all player Emily Opstvedt.

AGWSR 3, West Hancock 0: Behind a 95 serving percentage and 11 aces, the 14th-ranked Cougars coasted by the Eagles 25-10, 25-12, 25-10 in a Class 1A Region 3 first round contest.

West Hancock (3-25) could not carry the momentum it had from a three-set win over North Butler five days ago to close the regular season. None of its stats were published online.

The Eagles say goodbye to five seniors on their roster.

Center Point-Urbana 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Stormin Pointers fended off a late push from the Bulldogs to snare a 25-10, 25-13, 25-23 Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal sweep on Monday night.

HD-CAL (5-23) fought to make the third set competitive, but couldn't extend the match into a fourth set nor its season. Much of the rotation and key pieces are sophomores, so the Bulldogs do not replace much.

Aubryee Showalter led HD-CAL in kills with eight and Aubree Gronewold notched 10 assists. Showalter and Abigail Drier each paced the back row with 10 digs apiece.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The 13th-ranked Cowgirls cruised past the Cardinals 25-17, 25-13, 25-9 in a Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal contest on Monday night.

GHV (10-17) had its best set in the first, but CGD piled on the points late to take a 1-0 lead. The Cowgirls won by comfortable margins in the final two sets to sweep.

The Cardinals will replace seven seniors on their roster, but do return setter Kenedee Frayne and one of their best hitter in Gretta Gouge. None of their stats from Monday's match were published online.