Area High School Roundup: Charles City keeps momentum high before NEIC tourney

Charles City's volleyball team had one of the strongest starts to its season in recent memory. It followed with a 5-5 record over the next 10 matches which included a 1-2 mark in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

Ever since the Comets fell to Waverly-Shell Rock on Sept. 20, they have turned a corner.

They head into their final three regular season games with a 9-2 mark over the last three weeks, including a 4-1 showing at Saturday's Hampton-Dumont-CAL tournament that featured three matches going the full three sets.

Charles City (21-9) has vaulted into the Class 4A rankings at the most important time, sitting at 14th. It is the two seed in its regional, opposite fourth-ranked Western Dubuque.

The Comets outlasted South Hardin and a Class 5A program in Ames in three sets on Saturday. They dropped the second set in both matches before triumphing in the third.

Against North Central Conference foes St. Edmond and Iowa-Falls Alden, Charles City cruised to sweeps. Its only loss was to Webster City in three sets, winning the first then faltering in the last two.

Anya Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy each distributed 40-plus assists for the tournament and recorded 21 digs apiece in the back row. Sophomore Jadyn Van Horn notched 25 kills on the day, one of three Comet hitters with over 20 kills and one of five with 15-plus kills.

Mya Rimrod posted 31 digs for Charles City.

The hosts of the day, HD-CAL, went 0-3 as it was swept by Roland-Story and Grand View Christian. It won the first set against Independence before getting edged out in the final two and losing in three.

The Bulldogs sit at an 11-match losing streak with a handful of matches before the postseason. Aubree Gronewold had 27 of her 28 assists for the day in their final two matches while Aubryee Showalter fired 19 kills in the last two contests.

Abigail Drier finished with 21 digs for HD-CAL and Gronewold chipped in 14.

Volleyball

Riceville sweeps four out of state foes: The Wildcats hosted a weekend tournament and claimed four victories in two sets over Lyle Pacelli, Southland, Glenville Emmons and Kingsland.

All four of those programs are not in the state of Iowa. Riceville won the first set against three of the four teams' by two points each then costed to the second set win by at least six points.

Tillotti Fair posted a tournament double-double with 17 kills and 13 digs while Madison Mauer also recorded a double-double with 21 digs and 11 kills. Morgan Fair dished out 43 assists for Riceville.

West Hancock wins second match of season: A pair of close set victories ignited the Eagles to win their second match of the season, sweeping North Butler at Saturday's North Iowa Tournament.

They lost their other three matches, two of them sweeps against West Bend-Mallard and Estherville Lincoln Central and the third was a three-set loss to Top of Iowa West rival North Iowa.

Kamryn Eckels had 19 assists over the four matches for West Hancock and Maddie Bruggeman notched 15 kills, 10 in one match.

Football

Eagles still top dog in Class A: After wrapping a fourth straight district title, West Hancock maintained its top spot in Class A in the latest edition of the Associated Press prep football poll, released on Monday.

The Eagles have been No. 1 in all but one poll released this season. They close the regular season against North Butler on the road on Friday, then will host a first round playoff the following week.

Osage moved up two spots in the Class 2A top-10, now occupying the seventh slot. It will have the opportunity to win its second consecutive district title at Crestwood, who is receiving votes. New Hampton, who can also still win the district championship, is ranked eighth.

No other teams in the area are ranked in the top-10 or receiving votes.