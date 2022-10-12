Area High School Roundup: Central Springs volleyball rallies to beat Forest City

It has been a rollercoaster of a regular season for Central Springs.

A 1-4 start was followed by a 7-1 mark. Then a three-match skid that came before a five-match winning streak. The Panthers proceeded to go 3-5 over the last week.

Until they edged past a Class 4A program in Humboldt in their final match at Saturday's Mason City Invitational. And now, they may be going on their final long winning streak.

Behind 12.8 kills per set and 12 total hitting errors, Central Springs erased a 1-0 deficit over Forest City to piece together a 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12 triumph in its regular season finale on Tuesday night at home.

Almost everything was clicking for the Panthers (18-13). They hit .264 as a team, finished with 100 digs, had nine solo blocks and served over 91 percent from the service line. They won closely contests in the second and third set before cruising in the fourth.

Abby Pate and Kaci Crum combined for 23 kills while Paige Prazak chipped in nine. Zari McDonough recorded 44 assists and was one of five players with double digit dig numbers. Quinn Smith and Carly Ryan each had 20 to pace the back row.

Aubrey Hoeft had four solo blocks while McDonough registered three.

Forest City (15-10) has lost three matches in a row after going 11-2 over a two-week stretch. Jaden Jerome (18 assists, 14 kills) and Jalyn Hovenga (14 assists, 12 kills) were the leaders for its attack. Bethany Warren had the third most kills with six.

Jerome also had a team-high 22 digs while libero Emma Anderson had 16 and Colette Loges registered 14.

Volleyball

Waterloo Christian 3, Riceville 0: The Wildcats dropped an Iowa Star match in Waterloo, 25-13, 25-18, 26-24.

Tillotti Fair had six kills to lead Riceville (20-15). Morgan Fair had 13 assists, and Madison Mauer led the team defensively with 14 digs.

Lake Mills goes 3-0: The Bulldogs improved to 26-4 with victories over Hampton-Dumont-Cal (25-13, 25-14), North Butler (25-14, 25-13) and Nashua-Plainfield (25-019, 25-8).

Karli Helgeson had 52 assists, while Ellie Hanna led Lake Mills with 24 kills. Ella Stene added 20 kills.

North Iowa 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Bison got over the .500 threshold as they swept the Vikings 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 on Tuesday night in a Top of Iowa Conference cross-divisional tussle.

Northwood-Kensett (2-16) has not taken a set in its last four matches. None of its stats were published online.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: In a preview of a Class 3A regional quarterfinal next week, the Cowgirls got an early jumpstart as they swept the Cardinals 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 at home on Tuesday.

These two will meet yet again in Clarion for the postseason opener. GHV (10-16) was close with CGD in the second set, but the Cowgirls found a push to stave off the Cardinals. CGD finished it off with a comfortable third set victory margin.

Gretta Gouge finished with eight kills for GHV while Rebecca Hejilik nabbed five. Ali Hess notched nine digs and fired two aces, both team-highs while Kenedee Frayne distributed 13 assists.

Girls Swimming

Mason City vs. Des Moines East: The Riverhawks scored a 92-78 home meet win over the Scarlets Tuesday.

Individual winners for Mason City were Annemarie Hansen (50 & 100 free), Jenna Braun (200 free), Aspen Cole (500 free), Grace Hehr (100 backstroke, 200 IM), and Marie Manternach (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly).

The Riverhawks also won the medley relay, 4x200 free relay and 4x400 free relay.