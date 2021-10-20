Anderson, Chambers lead Comets' potent attack

Kaylee Anderson is a southpaw that fires home cross kills or attacks down the line. Rachel Chambers prefers cross kills on the left side of the front row.

Either is a good option for Charles City. Neither is preferred for an opponent.

The senior duo each finished with double digit kills in Tuesday's five-set thrilling win over Mason City in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal at North Iowa Area Community College.

"Rachel and I are powerhouses," Anderson said. "We're besties on the court."

While those two have shouldered some of the load, they aren't carrying the attackers on their backs.

Mya Rimrod, a freshman, has put together a 100-plus kills season and a hitting efficiency nearing .100, while sophomores Keely Collins and Claire Girkin have been consistent starters.

"Our front lines battle it out, gives us healthy competition and just makes us better," Comets head coach Sue Hoefer said. "That confidence has been building. We got a lot of good options."

Anderson and Chambers have been playing volleyball together since the tail end of elementary school. They have developed an on court chemistry that has come to fruition this season.

Chambers exploded as a sophomore with over 230 kills, but missed her entire junior season with a knee injury. Anderson played in 23 matches in 2019 then turned into a key front row piece in 2020 with 183 kills.

For the first time in their prep careers, they have both been on the court as starters for more than 25 matches and ranked first and second in kills, attacks and are top-five in hitting efficiency.

"We know how to hit around the block," Chambers, a Drake softball commit, said.

Health has been a big thing for Charles City to get where it is right now, a regional semifinal date with Northeast Iowa Conference foe and 12th-ranked Decorah on Thursday night in Decorah.

Anderson missed a couple matches; Chambers has missed a handful of contests; Emma Miller, the Comets libero on Tuesday that can transition to the outside, has played in just 19 matches.

September was a month to figure things out. October has been what Hoefer sees as putting it all together.

"We were still trying to figure out what our best lineup is," she said. "Just moving people around. In October, they're in their spots and trusting each other. It has been very fun."

Junior Ava Ellis left the court against Mason City after getting her ankle looked at and did not return. Still, Charles City has depth in the front row, so anyone that is hitting the ball is far from concerned.

"At first, we didn't think much of ourselves because we were so young and so inexperienced," Anderson said. "We have come back from that and discovered our love of the game."

The Comets were able to beat the Mohawks in the third meeting. They hope the same, by adding a number, can be brought to light against Decorah.

In the three regular season meetings, Charles City took one set versus the Vikings. The most recent matchup was last week at the NEIC tournament, a 2-0 Decorah win. Nine days before that, the two went four sets at Decorah.

The Comets have gotten to 20 points three times against the Vikings.

"I don't think we were expecting to get this far already," Anderson said. "We're ready to come full force."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

