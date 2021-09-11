2A No. 8 Green Devils get first taste of tough competition at home tournament

The third set against the Go-Hawks was a nip and tuck affair. Osage trailed 8-6 and despite having momentum after a thunderous second set, it couldn't come up with a rally and fell 15-12 to finish runner-up in Pool A.

"We got a little shell-shocked," Tabbert said. "That second set, the girls knew we could compete with them and we did. It is important to have tough matches like that. Girls needed a challenge."

Osage had a 4-0 spurt and a 3-0 burst against the Wolverines, but couldn't trim its margin closer than two in the opening set. Its way of allowing Dike to score in the second set was, in its eyes, more than frustrating.

Seven of the Wolverine's first eight points in the second set were off hitting errors from the Green Devils front line.

"It is a little frustrating," Street said. "We're just working on those newer connections. Our errors will become less and less as the season goes on."

Dike took over in the end, outscoring Osage 13-4 to complete the sweep. Still, the latter left with no shortage of motivation or lessened expectations.

"This tournament showed us what we need to work on in the future for upcoming tournaments," Green Devils libero Jaden Francis said. "It is really good to see what we need to work on."