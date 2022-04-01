Tysdahl takes second stint as AD at "Goldilocks" Clear Lake

Troy Tysdahl checked a lot of boxes in Clear Lake's search for a new Activities Director.

Prior AD experience? Check

Longtime head coach of a program? Check

Leadership qualities? Check

Perhaps no bigger box was marked off then Tysdahl's desire to be at Clear Lake for a long time.

"I call it the Goldilocks of schools," he said. "It is not too big, it is not too small, it is just right. The community just pours their heart and soul into the school district and the kids."

Tysdhal was approved by the Clear Lake school board to become its new AD, effective July 1. Dale Ludwig, who announced his retirement earlier in the academic year, will cease responsibilities on June 30.

It will be Tysdahl's second time being an AD. He held the same title at Nashua-Plainfield for four years.

He has been at Clear Lake, primarily as the head boys track and field coach as well as an assistant football coach, for the last seven years. He's also a social studies teacher.

"I love Clear Lake and I love extracurricular activities," Tysdahl said. "It is a great combination of two passions of mine. The experience (at Nashua-Plainfield) was invaluable. (Dale) is one of the best that's ever done it; that also helped a lot."

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee stated their were 26 different applicants for the position. He recognized Tysdahl's passion for the Lions early in the interview process.

"We know first hand what kind of person he is," Gee said. "Troy's relationship with our kids and our faculty and coaches (is) already established."

Ludwig witnessed plenty of upgrades to Clear Lake during his tenure. As of late, the new lobby on the south side of the school that serves as the entrance to the gymnasium and the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

Two years ago, the completion of the Lions Field Athletic Complex that features a turf football field and a new press box along with an updated eight-lane track. Other additions were new concession stands, a new plaza, new entrance and new fencing.

That all happened under Ludwig. Now, Tysdahl gets to incorporate his own projects and ideas.

"He turned the keys to the Cadillac over to me, I got to make sure I keep it on the road and find some new paths to take it to another gear," Tysdahl said.

One of the core beliefs Tysdahl has is finding new and keeping current student leaders. As a sponsor of Clear Lake student council, he sees the voices of the Lions student body.

"That is something I'm going to focus on right away," Tysdahl said. "Extracurriculars is a vehicle for success in life, making sure we're focused on our character traits."

Gee noted that a potential hiring of a strength and conditioning coordinator might be in the works under Tysdahl's direction.

"He wants to continue to grow our student leadership in our building," Gee said.

Since Tysdahl and his family arrived in Clear Lake, they have seen the impact the community can have on a person.

Nothing more evident then the early arrival of his youngest son, Knox Tysdahl. The Lions student body sent cards to Troy and his wife Carrie. There were other posts on social media thinking about them.

"After two years here, you end up falling in love for the reasons everybody loves Clear Lake," Troy said. "How welcoming and friendly the place is. This is our place to die at."

That's why the Tysdahl's don't plan on leaving Clear Lake anytime soon. They have two other sons that are a handful of years away from entering high school.

Troy hopes the interview for the AD position will be his last.

"I want to retire here," he said. "It is very evident that the kids and the school matter here. I don't plan on going anywhere else and I could talk forever (about) how awesome Clear Lake is."

That spoke volumes to Gee when his new AD shared that during the interview.

"In this day and age, you don't find activities directors that stay very long," Gee said. "To have him here and be a part of our program, that is a huge positive."

