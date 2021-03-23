Youthful Clear Lake girls track and field team gears up for season

The Clear Lake girls track and field team is bound to have an interesting spring season.

The participation numbers are down and the Lions only have a handful of upperclassmen. On top of that, the girls haven’t hit the track since spring of 2019, when many were still in middle school.

While head coach Shawn Puttmann expects his team to consistently improve this season, he’s hopeful that the girls stick with it, as there’s bound to be some growing pains early on.

“My biggest worry is because we’re so young, I don’t want them feeling defeated because they’re getting beat by juniors, seniors and people that have been out for track their whole careers,” Puttmann said. “When we go against the Algonas and the Humboldts, there’s some thoroughbreds over there that we’re going to compete against. I don’t want them to get down on themselves.”

There is reason to be excited though. Puttmann has many girls on the team that he knows can show solid improvement and place well at meets by the end of the year.

One of those athletes is senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg, who is out for track and field for the first time ever after another solid season on the hardwood. Puttmann is excited to see what she can do in the high jump event.

